33MGD wastewater treatment plant project: WASA Faisalabad, Danish co sign deal

FAISALABAD: WASA Faisalabad and the contract company signed a construction agreement for a 33 MGD wastewater treatment plant project. A special ceremony was held in this regard, which was chaired by WASA Managing Director Sohail Qadir Cheema.

The special guest was Peter Emil Nielsen, Head of the Denmark Embassy, while the guest of honour was Yasir Mubeen, Senior Chief, Urban Development P&D Board Punjab. During the ceremony, Kamran Raza, Project Director of the Waste Water Treatment Plant, and Rasmus Schmidt-Petersen, Project Director of the contractor company, Munck, signed the agreement.

He further said that the Government of Pakistan and the Danish Government are supporting this mega project, while WASA Faisalabad is playing a key role in this project as a model agency and it is the only and mega project of wastewater treatment in the entire Punjab.

MD WASA Sohail Qadir Cheema, while expressing gratitude to the foreign donor, said that the phase of wastewater treatment has begun and it is expected that more such projects will be worked on.

Peter Emil Nielsen, Head of the Danish Embassy in Pakistan, said that the Danish government is launching this project to save the people of Faisalabad from environmental pollution, for which WASA is fully supporting Faisalabad.

He added that Denmark is undertaking several public welfare projects around the world and this wastewater treatment plant is a project to provide facilities to the public, which they are very excited to complete.

Senior Chief UDP&D Board Lahore Yasir Mubeen said that the Waste Water Treatment Plant project is of great importance not only for Faisalabad but also for Punjab.

The Punjab government is working on a large scale for sewerage and water supply as per the vision of the Chief Minister, which will provide quality sanitation facilities to the people. He further said that billions of rupees have been allocated for sewerage and water supply in all cities of Punjab and they are committed to providing clean drinking water and best sanitation facilities to the people, which will also significantly reduce the health problems of the people.

Project Director Kamran Raza said that the Waste Water Treatment Plant Project is a revolutionary project for the people of Faisalabad, which will provide relief to the people from environmental pollution.

While giving a briefing about the project, he clarified that the project will be completed in 2028 for which consultants and contractors have been mobilized and it will be a mega and unique project of its kind in the whole of Punjab.

During the ceremony, consultants and contractor firms gave detailed briefings about the achievements of their respective organizations. Finally, souvenirs of the historical clock tower of Faisalabad were also presented to the guests.

