BML 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.21%)
BOP 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 95.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.65%)
DCL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.64%)
DGKC 240.12 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.03%)
FCCL 58.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.16%)
FFL 18.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
GCIL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.28%)
HUBC 195.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.67%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
KOSM 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
LOTCHEM 23.16 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.19%)
MLCF 107.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.9%)
NBP 175.95 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.42%)
PAEL 55.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.64%)
PIAHCLA 19.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.31%)
POWER 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.51%)
PPL 192.58 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.09%)
PREMA 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PRL 32.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.55%)
PTC 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
SNGP 131.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.27%)
SSGC 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.73%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
TPLP 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
TREET 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
TRG 58.59 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.95%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.29%)
BR100 16,148 Increased By 138.8 (0.87%)
BR30 49,466 Increased By 75.2 (0.15%)
KSE100 156,564 Increased By 476.2 (0.31%)
KSE30 47,996 Increased By 356.9 (0.75%)
Sep 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-10

Tariff reforms to impact positively on auto sector: report

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 10 Sep, 2025 05:52am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) predicted a positive impact of tariff reforms in the Federal Budget 2025–26, which are aimed at seeking to move Pakistan’s economy from import substitution towards an export-led growth model.

The PIDE in a policy viewpoint titled “Impact of Tariff Reduction on Automobile Industry”, authored by Mohammad Shaaf Najib and Dr Usman Qadir released here on Tuesday provides a holistic assessment of the impact of the government’s five-year tariff reform plan on Pakistan’s automobile industry.

The report mentioned that as part of its International Monetary Fund (IMF)-backed economic reform agenda, Pakistan has agreed to gradually open up certain sectors, including the automotive industry. Pakistan has embarked on a sweeping five-year tariff reform plan, unveiled in the federal Budget 2025–26, with the explicit aim of shifting from import substitution to an export-led growth model.

The reform will streamline the customs duty structure, reduce tariff slabs, and lower the average tariff rate from 19 percent to 9.5 percent by Financial Year 2030. Specifically, for the automobile sector, tariffs on Completely Built Units (CBUs) will fall from 20 percent to 15 percent over five years, while surcharges on used vehicles will be gradually removed by 2030.

For decades Pakistan has been experiencing boom and bust cycles and been hamstrung by a foreign exchange constraint that requires a bailout from the IMF and restricting economic activity each time the economy overheats. The economy invariably ends up at this crossroads every few years, back to square one and having to start all over again.

According to PIDE’s analysis, these reforms will reshape the automobile industry in several ways. On the domestic front, increased competition from imports will push local manufacturers to enhance quality and efficiency, while smaller or weaker brands may struggle, established and globally integrated firms are expected to adapt and compete.

Reduced tariffs on both CBUs and CKD imports will lower production costs, improve affordability, and potentially expand car ownership in Pakistan. While some jobs at OEMs may be at risk in the short run, new opportunities for businesses and employment are expected to emerge in import services, dealerships, after-sales, and parts markets. The net affect though will depend significantly on how the existing automobile firms react and adapt to the policy change.

At the macroeconomic level, increased imports could raise Pakistan’s import bill, creating a pressure on foreign exchange reserves and the exchange rate unless export growth keeps pace. Considering this, PIDE recommends that the government must ensure availability of the required foreign exchange to finance the increased import bill.

PIDE also stresses on the need to stick to the policy change and not roll back after initial challenges that may arise as that would prove much more detrimental for the automobile industry as well as consumers. For consumers, however, the reforms promise significant benefits, including increased and improved choice and availability of the vehicles along with competitive pricing.

Further, PIDE also recommends a new import framework particularly for the import of used cars in the country instead of the current mechanism where imports are done under three different schemes.

PIDE notes that the loopholes within these schemes are being used to import used vehicles in the country, and suggests a vehicle quality based mechanism for commercial import of vehicles in the country to uphold safety standards while ensuring fair competition and promoting consumer welfare.

It has also been stressed to facilitate the development of a robust after-sales networks and stronger incentives for electric vehicles to ensure a smooth transition to an environmentally friendly future.

The view point concludes by noting that tariff rationalisation is not just an industrial reform but also a vital step towards consumer protection, modernisation of the auto sector, and Pakistan’s integration into global value chains.

PIDE further said that the government intends to abolish the “Fifth Schedule” exemptions and eliminate protectionist regulatory complexities. However, stakeholders in the industry have expressed concerns.

Local Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) caution that the sudden surge in used-car imports, potentially reaching 70,000–80,000 units annually could devastate domestic vehicle production and reverse hard-won gains in local content, employment, and investment.

Concurrently, these tariff reductions support broader environmental goals: the government plans to introduce a carbon levy and incentives for electric vehicles (EVs), with aims to achieve 30 percent EV penetration among new vehicles by 2030. A proposed petrol-diesel levy may raise Rs25–30 billion annually over five years that can fund EV infrastructure development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF Exports electric vehicles Tariffs auto sector PIDE EVs IMF and Pakistan automobile industry Tariff reforms Budget 2025 26

Comments

200 characters

Tariff reforms to impact positively on auto sector: report

PM orders probe into tax dodgers

Action plan inked: Pakistan, Kazakhstan to engage in diverse fields

Forty life-saving medicines have returned to production, market in Pakistan, says PPMA chairman

FED not a tax, rules FBR

Rs9trn jump in govt debt stocks in FY25: SBP

Yamaha ends production of motorcycles

PPP supports new dams: Bilawal

Sindh faces grim prospect of human misery

July FCA: Nepra approves Rs24.5bn refund for consumers

PSDP: Rs155.56bn authorised in Jul-Aug

Read more stories