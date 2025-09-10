BML 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.21%)
PPA says wheat ban could trigger food crisis

Recorder Report Published September 10, 2025 Updated September 10, 2025 06:54am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) has warned that recent government actions banning use of wheat by the poultry feed industry could spark a serious crisis in the supply of chicken and eggs, potentially leading to sharp price hikes and widespread disruption in the food supply chain.

The warning came during a key meeting the other day between a PPA delegation and the secretary of livestock. The delegation, led by PPA Chairman Abdul Basit, expressed grave concern over what they described as the “high-handedness” of various government agencies. According to the PPA, these agencies have begun raiding poultry feed mills and have imposed a sudden and unexpected ban on the purchase of wheat from the open market for use in poultry feed production.

Speaking during the meeting, Basit said the industry felt blindsided and unfairly targeted by these abrupt measures. “The government had earlier acknowledged that wheat purchases by the feed industry helped support farmers,” he said. “Now, the same activity is being treated as criminal hoarding. The wheat was bought legally, with proper licenses, and this sudden policy reversal is wreaking havoc across the sector.”

