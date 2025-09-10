Rana Sanaullah secures Senate seat

LAHORE: Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah has been elected senator with 250 votes in the Punjab Assembly, according to unofficial results of Tuesday’s by-election.

The by-election was held to fill the Senate seat vacated after the disqualification of PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhry. He was convicted in cases related to damaging government property, military installations, and martyrs’ memorials during the May 9, 2023 protests.

In July 2025, the Election Commission terminated his membership after a 10-year prison sentence.

The polling took place in the new Punjab Assembly building. Rana Sanaullah was fielded as the joint candidate of the ruling alliance, which includes PML-N, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Istehkam-e-Pakistan (IPP) and PML-Q. He had the backing of 263 members—well above the 180 votes required to secure the seat.

In the Assembly, PML-N holds 229 votes, PPP 16, IPP 7, and PML-Q 11. On the opposition side, Sunni Ittehad Council has 73 votes, PTI 24, while TLP, PML-Zia, and MWM have one vote each.

The opposition nominated Salma Ejaz, wife of the disqualified PTI senator, for the seat. She had the support of 100 votes, including 73 from the Sunni Ittehad Council, 24 from PTI, and one each from Tehreek-e-Labbaik, Muslim League Zia, and Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen.

However, the opposition later announced a boycott of the process. Despite this, her nomination papers remained valid since the withdrawal period had expired. Deputy Opposition Leader Moin Qureshi warned PTI members not to vote, stating that participation would violate party policy.

Polling began at 9:00 am and continued until 4:00 pm at the new Punjab Assembly building under the supervision of the Election Commission.