Flood relief operations across Punjab in full swing

LAHORE: On Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s directions, historic and unprecedented rescue, relief, and evacuation operations are continuing at a swift pace across flood-affected areas of the province.

The CM said that Punjab is currently facing an extraordinary and historic flood emergency situation in its three major rivers. In response, all available resources were being utilized and redirected to assist flood victims, as the provincial team was actively engaged in providing immediate rescue, relief and relocation assistance to flood victims across Punjab.

Moreover, a robust and continuous monitoring mechanism has been established to address the rapidly changing flood situations in Punjab.

On Chief Minister’s directions, officials from Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), district administrations, Rescue 1122 and other relevant departments are present in the field to provide relief and rescue to flood victims round-the-clock. In view of torrential and continuous rainfall, over 6,000 tents and boats were being dispatched to support relief and rescue operations.

The Chief Minister directed all relevant stakeholders to make special arrangements for flood-affected areas in South Punjab. She noted that flood relief camps in the province were fully functional, as official of district administrations and Punjab Clean Water Authority were working proactively to ensure supply of clean drinking water.

On special directions of Chief Minister, fumigation was being carried out in flood relief camps to prevent the outbreak and spread of infectious diseases. Mosquito control and disinfection sprays are being regularly conducted in the tent cities and relief camps for the purpose. Teams from ‘Suthra Punjab’ were also deployed to ensure cleanliness and hygiene in flood relief camps across Punjab.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that health and livestock service counters were operational 24/7 in flood relief camps, where trained staff was providing medical care and veterinary services to flood victims. Specialist doctors had been deployed to assist in providing medical treatment to the flood-affected individuals, while continuous monitoring was being carried out for the provision of free medicines and better quality food, besides the provision of quality vaccination, medicines and fodder for livestock.

The Chief Minister reiterated her government’s strong commitment to leave no stone unturned in ensuring safety, health, and dignity of every flood-affected citizen in Punjab.

