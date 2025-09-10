‘SCO summit 2025 jeopardized by India’s missteps’

This is apropos a letter to the Editor from this writer carried by the newspaper on Monday and yesterday.

It is therefore important to note that tensions escalated further when Modi openly criticized China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), declaring that “connectivity loses its meaning if it bypasses sovereignty,” an unmistakable reference to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which runs through disputed territory in Kashmir.

While sovereignty concerns may be valid, raising the issue in this forum and framing it as an attack on China undermined the spirit of regional integration that the SCO seeks to promote. With over 150 countries engaged in BRI-related projects and billions of dollars in infrastructure, trade, and investment flows tied to the initiative, Modi’s remarks risked alienating not just China but many other SCO members benefiting from the program.

Instead of working toward solutions that accommodate national sensitivities while promoting connectivity, India created further discord at a time when unity was critical.

The most controversial moment came when Modi directly urged Russia to end its war in Ukraine, a position that not only ignored the complex dynamics of the conflict but also bypassed the fact that Ukraine is not an SCO member. By effectively assigning blame to Moscow in the presence of President Vladimir Putin, Modi politicized the forum and further strained ties within the organization.

At a time when the SCO could have provided a neutral platform for dialogue, India’s unilateral positioning alienated Russia and derailed the possibility of consensus on the conflict’s broader regional and global implications. The result of these actions was the loss of extraordinary opportunities that could have reshaped Asia’s strategic landscape.

The SCO Summit had the potential to create alternative financial and trade mechanisms that would protect member economies from US-imposed sanctions and Trump’s punitive tariffs, including the unprecedented 50 percent tariffs imposed on Indian exports. A unified SCO response to such measures would have sent a strong message of resilience to Washington.

The summit could also have facilitated the creation of alternative supply chain frameworks and currency settlements, boosting regional self-reliance while reducing dependency on Western-controlled systems.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025