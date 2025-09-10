BOP launches industry’s first digital business loan solution

KARACHI: The Bank of Punjab (BOP), announced the official launch of its state-of-the-art SME lending product, “BOP SME Digital Finance,” at a prominent event held in Karachi. The launch marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s financial sector, reinforcing the bank’s commitment to nurture inclusive and digitalized financial solutions for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The event was graced by Saleem Ullah, Deputy Governor of SBP, and Zafar Masud, President & CEO of BOP. Their presence underlines the significance of this pioneering initiative in transforming SME lending practices across Pakistan.

Zafar Masud while calling it a new era of banking for SMEs emphasized that this digital initiative sets BOP apart as “Pakistan’s first commercial bank to introduce such a comprehensive, tech-enabled SME lending solution.”

He further added that BOP has emerged as the market leader in digital lending, particularly for SMEs, through its innovative suite of products including the Asaan Karobar Card (AKC), Asaan Karobar Finance (AKF), eBusiness Qarza, and Kissan Card. With these solutions, BOP has redefined access to finance for small businesses, entrepreneurs, and farmers by offering collateral-free, fully digital, and inclusive lending options.

Deputy Governor Saleem Ullah congratulated the BOP and its IT and SME team for developing the Digital SME finance product under the SBP Challenge Fund for SME financing.

