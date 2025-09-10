BML 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.21%)
Late Khwaja Qadeer: Fateha Khawani held

Press Release Published September 10, 2025 Updated September 10, 2025 07:27am

KARACHI: The Fateha Khawani for the late Khwaja Qadeer Ahmed, a prominent industrialist and esteemed social leader, was held at Qadeer House. Family members, close associates, and key figures from the business community gathered to pay their respects and offer prayers for the departed soul.

Among those present were his sons, Khwaja Atiq Ahmed and Khwaja Naseer Ahmed, along with former federal minister Haji Muhammad Hanif Tayyab, Qazi Adnan Farid, and Kashif Sarwar Paracha. Leading businessmen affiliated with the Karachi Chamber of Commerce also attended the gathering.

The participants offered Fateha for the late Khwaja Qadeer Ahmed. The solemn occasion highlighted the enduring legacy of Khwaja Qadeer Ahmed’s contributions to both industry and social development in Karachi and beyond.

business community industrialist Khawaja Qadeer Ahmed social leader

