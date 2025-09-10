‘Pre-emptive steps strengthened govt’s ability to respond to floods’

KARACHI: Sindh Government Spokesperson Mustafa Abdullah Baloch said that the Sindh Government’s pre-emptive formation of the Provincial Flood and Rain Emergency Monitoring Cell has significantly strengthened the province’s ability to respond to the developing flood situation.

The cell, operating round-the-clock has been monitoring river flows, embankments, and rainfall patterns, enabling timely alerts and rapid deployment of response teams.

He emphasised that the government’s preparedness was proactive and strategic. Well before the current situation escalated, relief camps, medical facilities, and evacuation plans had been established and activated. “These steps ensured that residents in vulnerable areas were relocated to secure locations and provided with immediate assistance, including food, shelter, and healthcare.” Highlighting the strong inter-departmental collaboration, Mustafa Abdullah Baloch said, “The Irrigation Department, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Health Department, and all other relevant departments are working in complete coordination. This joint effort has allowed us to anticipate challenges, take preventive measures, and act without delay in critical areas.”

