Business & Finance Print 2025-09-10

ABAD demands govt make Gwadar ‘operational’

Published 10 Sep, 2025

KARACHI: The Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) on Tuesday demanded the government make Gwadar operational without further delay and declare it as a tax-free zone and a smart city under CPEC funding.

Speaking at a press conference at ABAD House Karachi, ABAD Chairman Hasan Bakhshi emphasised that Gwadar represents the key to Pakistan’s progress and prosperity but warned that expected benefits have not materialised despite years of investment. He cautioned that without immediate and effective government action, the city will fail to deliver the results Pakistan urgently needs.

Hasan said that the missed opportunities stemming from the original CPEC investment, noting that while China committed USD 45 billion to the corridor in 2014, Gwadar received only USD 800 million with the majority of funds directed toward the power sector and Independent Power Producers.

He argued that had Gwadar been fully developed at that time, Pakistan would today enjoy easy cargo access to China and Central Asian states, with exports multiplied significantly.

The ABAD chairman identified security concerns as the primary obstacle to Gwadar’s development, stating that hostile elements are conspiring to keep the port non-functional. While acknowledging the daily sacrifices of armed forces, he stressed that the government must also invest in local communities and resolve their issues to ensure residents become guardians of their own city.

Hasan suggested that domestic flights should commence immediately to end the city’s isolation and facilitate investor access, even if international flights remain temporarily unfeasible. He emphasised that Gwadar’s development cannot be separated from the advancement of its local population and called for an end to misconceptions about foreign investment displacing local interests.

The association leadership criticized all political parties for collective failure on the Gwadar issue, arguing that Pakistan could have become a transit hub comparable to the UAE or Singapore.

Hasan specifically targeted Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, claiming he has delivered only speeches about Gwadar without implementing practical measures.

