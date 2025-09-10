BML 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.21%)
PARTLY FACETIOUS: Romance with MoUs

Anjum Ibrahim Published September 10, 2025 Updated September 10, 2025 06:39am

“More memoranda of understanding (MoU) or are they binding contracts?”

“Look at the glass as half full.”

“We signed over 20 billion dollar MoUs with Saudi Arabia, and this is way back during the…the dark ages.”

“Dark ages? I mean, talk of gross exaggeration. Pakistan was created hundreds of centuries after the dark ages, so a bit less of an exaggeration.”

“Dark ages as in the two and a half years of The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless, I mean referring to the period as the Dark Ages is so much easier than…”

“Good idea, can we shorten it to DA?”

“Nope because many of our elite who travel frequently to the US may mistake DA as District Attorney – see we have an AG and the provinces have advocate generals and not a DA. Why are you laughing?”

“Attorney general and Advocate general have which word in common?”

“Shut up, you idiot!”

“No disrespect was intended, and need I add that the DAs and the AGs s since even before the Dark Ages have ever come even remotely close to what our…”

“Gotcha anyway MoUs signed on mining of key minerals, many reckon it’s the rare earth…”

“Indeed, but when I said see the glass as half full I was referring to our history.”

“History?”

“How many binding contracts have we signed that we then reneged or defaulted on and been taken to the court of arbitration in London, where we have then lost the case and been forced to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in penalties.”

“So an MoU is safer. For us?”

“Much, much, safer. Besides, don’t forget the massive fees we have doled out to lawyers abroad who need I add were always selected on merit and no one ever…”

“Shut up already.”

“I stand corrected.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

