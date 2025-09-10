SMEDA BoD reconstituted

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Industries and Production has reconstituted the Board of Directors (BoD) of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA).

A notification issued here on Tuesday said, “In exercise of the powers conferred upon it under Section 6 (4) of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority Ordinance 2002, the federal government has been pleased to appoint the following BoD of SMEDA with immediate effect”.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production has been appointed as Chairman, while ex officio members include Secretary of the Industries and Production, Secretary of the Ministry of Finance or his representative not below joint secretary/ BS 20, Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce or his representative not below joint secretary/ BS 20.

