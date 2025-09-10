BML 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.21%)
BOP 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 95.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.65%)
DCL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.64%)
DGKC 240.12 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.03%)
FCCL 58.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.16%)
FFL 18.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
GCIL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.28%)
HUBC 195.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.67%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
KOSM 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
LOTCHEM 23.16 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.19%)
MLCF 107.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.9%)
NBP 175.95 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.42%)
PAEL 55.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.64%)
PIAHCLA 19.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.31%)
POWER 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.51%)
PPL 192.58 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.09%)
PREMA 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PRL 32.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.55%)
PTC 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
SNGP 131.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.27%)
SSGC 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.73%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
TPLP 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
TREET 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
TRG 58.59 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.95%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.29%)
BR100 16,148 Increased By 138.8 (0.87%)
BR30 49,466 Increased By 75.2 (0.15%)
KSE100 156,564 Increased By 476.2 (0.31%)
KSE30 47,996 Increased By 356.9 (0.75%)
Sep 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-10

Imran Khan demands probe into wheat, sugar ‘scams’

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 10 Sep, 2025 05:52am

ISLAMABAD: Jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the government, demanding investigations into a Rs300 billion wheat procurement fraud and a sugar price manipulation scheme of a similar scale.

In a post shared on X, Khan – who claims he is being held in solitary confinement – called for immediate probes into two major financial scandals involving wheat and sugar, alleging that sugar price hikes alone benefited mill owners by approximately Rs300 billion.

He linked the wheat scandal to the 2022 caretaker government in Punjab, led by Mohsin Naqvi – now serving as interior minister – and attributed the recent sugar crisis to the current administration under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Khan demanded accountability and punishment for those involved.

“The nation must ask: What happened to these scandals? Who is being held responsible,” Khan said, urging the masses to demand investigation and justice in both cases.

Accusing the Sharif administration of promoting a culture of “impunity,” Khan warned of a growing trend of unaccountability across institutions.

His remarks come amid rising public frustration over soaring food inflation, particularly in lower-income communities where the cost of essentials like flour and sugar has become unaffordable.

The former prime minister – who was ousted in 2022 and has since faced multiple legal challenges – described his imprisonment as part of a broader campaign to suppress political dissent.

He claimed he has been kept in isolation for over two years, denied access to legal counsel, family visits, and the media.

“I have not been allowed to meet even my political colleagues,” he said, describing the conditions as a deliberate attempt to “break his spirit.”

In a direct message to Army Chief Gen Asim Munir, Khan asserted that the continued incarceration of his allies and family members would not force him to change his stance. “I will neither submit nor accept this injustice,” he vowed.

Khan also criticized the country’s Afghanistan policy, accusing the powerful military establishment of sabotaging diplomatic relations with Kabul for short-term political gain. He expressed concern over the treatment of Afghan refugees, many of whom face deportation despite living in Pakistan for decades.

“If Maryam Nawaz can travel to Japan and Thailand, why can’t the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visit Afghanistan for peace,” he asked, advocating for cross-border engagement and dialogue.

Condemning recent military operations and drone strikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khan warned they could further destabilize the region.

He accused the federal government of deliberately worsening conditions in flood-hit and conflict-prone areas to undermine the PTI-led provincial government.

“Until this operation stops, the people’s plight will worsen, and terrorism will escalate,” he cautioned, urging KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to resist military interference in the province.

Khan, once known for leading national relief efforts, said he would have personally overseen aid distribution in flood-affected areas had he not been imprisoned. “I urge all Pakistanis to unite and support those in need,” he added.

He also condemned a recent attack on the rally of Akhtar Mengalin Balochistan and called on PTI supporters to peacefully protest what he described as the shrinking space for political expression in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Wheat Sugar Imran Khan scam scam sugar

Comments

200 characters

Imran Khan demands probe into wheat, sugar ‘scams’

PM orders probe into tax dodgers

Action plan inked: Pakistan, Kazakhstan to engage in diverse fields

Forty life-saving medicines have returned to production, market in Pakistan, says PPMA chairman

FED not a tax, rules FBR

Rs9trn jump in govt debt stocks in FY25: SBP

Yamaha ends production of motorcycles

PPP supports new dams: Bilawal

Sindh faces grim prospect of human misery

July FCA: Nepra approves Rs24.5bn refund for consumers

PSDP: Rs155.56bn authorised in Jul-Aug

Read more stories