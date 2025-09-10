Imran Khan demands probe into wheat, sugar ‘scams’

ISLAMABAD: Jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the government, demanding investigations into a Rs300 billion wheat procurement fraud and a sugar price manipulation scheme of a similar scale.

In a post shared on X, Khan – who claims he is being held in solitary confinement – called for immediate probes into two major financial scandals involving wheat and sugar, alleging that sugar price hikes alone benefited mill owners by approximately Rs300 billion.

He linked the wheat scandal to the 2022 caretaker government in Punjab, led by Mohsin Naqvi – now serving as interior minister – and attributed the recent sugar crisis to the current administration under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Khan demanded accountability and punishment for those involved.

“The nation must ask: What happened to these scandals? Who is being held responsible,” Khan said, urging the masses to demand investigation and justice in both cases.

Accusing the Sharif administration of promoting a culture of “impunity,” Khan warned of a growing trend of unaccountability across institutions.

His remarks come amid rising public frustration over soaring food inflation, particularly in lower-income communities where the cost of essentials like flour and sugar has become unaffordable.

The former prime minister – who was ousted in 2022 and has since faced multiple legal challenges – described his imprisonment as part of a broader campaign to suppress political dissent.

He claimed he has been kept in isolation for over two years, denied access to legal counsel, family visits, and the media.

“I have not been allowed to meet even my political colleagues,” he said, describing the conditions as a deliberate attempt to “break his spirit.”

In a direct message to Army Chief Gen Asim Munir, Khan asserted that the continued incarceration of his allies and family members would not force him to change his stance. “I will neither submit nor accept this injustice,” he vowed.

Khan also criticized the country’s Afghanistan policy, accusing the powerful military establishment of sabotaging diplomatic relations with Kabul for short-term political gain. He expressed concern over the treatment of Afghan refugees, many of whom face deportation despite living in Pakistan for decades.

“If Maryam Nawaz can travel to Japan and Thailand, why can’t the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visit Afghanistan for peace,” he asked, advocating for cross-border engagement and dialogue.

Condemning recent military operations and drone strikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khan warned they could further destabilize the region.

He accused the federal government of deliberately worsening conditions in flood-hit and conflict-prone areas to undermine the PTI-led provincial government.

“Until this operation stops, the people’s plight will worsen, and terrorism will escalate,” he cautioned, urging KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to resist military interference in the province.

Khan, once known for leading national relief efforts, said he would have personally overseen aid distribution in flood-affected areas had he not been imprisoned. “I urge all Pakistanis to unite and support those in need,” he added.

He also condemned a recent attack on the rally of Akhtar Mengalin Balochistan and called on PTI supporters to peacefully protest what he described as the shrinking space for political expression in the country.

