Diamer Bhasha Dam project: Wapda set to achieve yet another milestone

Published 10 Sep, 2025

LAHORE: The under-construction Diamer Bhasha Dam Project is all set to achieve yet another milestone, as roller-compact-concrete (RCC) works of the main dam will commence in early 2026, after completion of the RCC trials and excavation works on the dam’s abutment and the pit (foundation) by end of this year.

In this backdrop, Chairman Wapda Lt-Gen Muhammad Saeed, visited Diamer Bhasha Dam Project, being constructed by Wapda across River Indus, 40-Km downstream of Chilas town. DG FWO Maj Gen Abdul Sami also accompanied him during the visit. CEO Diamer Bhasha Dam Company, GM/PD Diamer Basha Dam Project, CEO Diamer Basha Dam Consultants Group and Project Managers of the Consultants and the Contractors were also present on the occasion.

The Chairman had a detailed visit of all key sites and reviewed on-going construction activities. These sites included crushing plant, diversion tunnel, dam pit and abutments, upstream and downstream coffer dams, left bank flushing tunnel, RCC trial section area, RCC batching plant, crushing tunnel and conveyor belt tunnel etc. Giving a rundown of the progress achieved on various work fronts, the project team briefed the Chairman that construction activities are being carried out simultaneously on as many as 13 work fronts. River diversion system, comprising diversion tunnel and diversion canal, has been functioning successfully during the current high-flows season.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman directed the contractors to deploy additional resources for accelerating construction work, so that the targets could be achieved as per the timelines. He stressed upon the Wapda team and the Consultants to adopt a pro-active approach for removing bottlenecks in the scheduled completion of the project. Security arrangements for the project were also discussed in detail during the visit.

The Chairman also visited Cadet College Chilas, that has been completed by Wapda with Rs. 2.1 billion under confidence building measures as corporate social responsibility for imparting quality education to the students of the region, and project area in particular. Wapda has spent Rs 78.5 billion for resettlement of the victims and development schemes in health, education and infrastructure in the project area. Moreover, priority is also being accorded to the locals in employment opportunities at the project.

Diamer Bhasha Dam is the highest RCC dam in the world with 272-meter height. The dam has a gross water storage capacity of 8.1 MAF to irrigate 1.23 million acres of land. With an installed power generation capacity of 4,500 MW, the project will provide 18 billion units green, clean and the most affordable electricity to the national grid every year.

