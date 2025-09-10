BML 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.21%)
Markets Print 2025-09-10

Bulls rule the roost

Recorder Report Published 10 Sep, 2025 05:52am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed Tuesday’s session again on a positive note as the index continued to achieve new highs, supported by encouraging economic indicators.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index surged by 476.22 points, or 0.31 percent, to settle at 156,563.53 points compared to 156,087.31 points at the closing of the previous session. The index touched an intraday high of 157,088.81 points before paring some gains, while the day’s low was recorded at 155,044.26 points.

On Tuesday, the BRIndex100 settled at 16,127.60 points, gaining 118.45 points or 0.74 percent over the previous close. The total volume stood at 873.31 million shares. The BRIndex30 ended the session at 49,404.75 points, up by 13.64 points or 0.03 percent from the previous close, with a total turnover of 601.31 million shares.

Topline Securities noted that momentum remained strong in today’s trading session, as the market continued its upward trajectory. Leading the positive momentum were ENGROH, FFC, MEBL, MARI, and EFERT, which collectively added 886 points to the index.

Trading volumes in the ready market clocked in at 1.068 billion shares against 1.126 billion a day earlier, while the traded value stood at Rs55.19 billion as compared to Rs62.29 billion of previous day.

Market capitalization expanded by Rs26.9 billion to Rs18.294 trillion from the previous Rs18.267 trillion, underscoring renewed investor interest.

Out of 478 companies traded in the ready market, 154 posted gains, 291 closed in the red, while 33 remained unchanged.

K-Electric Ltd led the volume charts with a robust turnover of 169.61 million shares, closing at Rs5.75. Bank of Punjab followed with 83.88 million shares traded at Rs19.66, while WorldCall Telecom recorded 74.05 million shares, closing at Rs1.52.

On the gainers’ side, Hoechst Pakistan Limited outshone peers, adding Rs73.65 to close at Rs4,094.15, while Bhanero Textile Mills rose by Rs44.10 to Rs1,000.00. Conversely, PIA Holding Company Limited suffered the steepest loss, shedding Rs343.50 to close at Rs24,656.50. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited also dropped Rs182.75 to settle at Rs32,317.25.

The BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 24,622.64 points, recording a decline of 88.29 points or 0.36 percent, with a total turnover of 4.79 million shares. The BR Cement Index settled at 13,388.97 points, down by 49.79 points or 0.37 percent, on a turnover of 92.01 million shares.

Meanwhile, the BR Commercial Banks Index ended at 45,662.20 points, rising by 228.61 points or 0.50 percent, with a total turnover of 151.02 million shares. In contrast, the BR Power Generation and Distribution Index stood at 25,734.83 points, down 117.44 points or 0.45 percent, as 183.27 million shares changed hands.

The BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 13,619.14 points, gaining 74.97 points or 0.55 percent, with a turnover of 61.98 million shares. On the other hand, the BR Technology and Communication Index ended the session at 3,371.85 points, shedding 13.75 points or 0.41 percent, on a volume of 138.53 million shares.

Market participants noted that the rally was driven by strong activity across multiple sectors, with investor sentiment buoyed by improving turnover trends despite a broadly negative market breadth.

While the upward swing underscored resilience, analysts observed that with volumes sustaining above the billion-share mark and key indices continuing to advance, the PSX is positioned for an active week ahead.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

