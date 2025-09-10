BML 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.21%)
BOP 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 95.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.65%)
DCL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.64%)
DGKC 240.12 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.03%)
FCCL 58.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.16%)
FFL 18.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
GCIL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.28%)
HUBC 195.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.67%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
KOSM 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
LOTCHEM 23.16 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.19%)
MLCF 107.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.9%)
NBP 175.95 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.42%)
PAEL 55.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.64%)
PIAHCLA 19.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.31%)
POWER 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.51%)
PPL 192.58 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.09%)
PREMA 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PRL 32.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.55%)
PTC 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
SNGP 131.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.27%)
SSGC 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.73%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
TPLP 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
TREET 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
TRG 58.59 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.95%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.29%)
BR100 16,148 Increased By 138.8 (0.87%)
BR30 49,466 Increased By 75.2 (0.15%)
KSE100 156,564 Increased By 476.2 (0.31%)
KSE30 47,996 Increased By 356.9 (0.75%)
Markets Print 2025-09-10

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 10 Sep, 2025 05:52am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 110,690 Tons of cargo comprising 54,490 Tons of import cargo and 56,200 Tons of export cargo during last 24hrs ending at 0700 Hours.

TOTAL IMPORT CARGO:

The total import cargo of 54,490 Tons comprised of 51,290 Tons of Containerized Cargo and 3,200 Tons of Liquid Cargo.

TOTAL EXPORT CARGO:

The total export cargo of 56,200 Tons comprised of 32,232 Tons of Containerized Cargo, and 23,968 Tons of Clinkers.

CURRENTLY BERTH:

X-Press Kohima, GFS Prime, Charlotte Schulte and X-Press Carina berth at Karachi Port Trust.

SHIP SAILED:

Hyundai Courage sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

Port Qasim

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Vinaship Unity, Ionic Kibou and Chemroad Wing are left the port while two more ships, Eleni-T and IVS Windsor are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 155,727 tonnes, comprising 116,337 tonnes imports cargo and 39,390 export cargo carried in 3,770 Containers (1,700 TEUs Imports & 2,070 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Ron Hua Wan and Santosa-66 and another ships, GFS Prime carrying Bitumen, Fertilizer and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, FAP and QICT respectively on September 8th, while two more ships, Koi and Hansa Africa with Container are due to arrive at outer anchorage on September 10, 2025.

