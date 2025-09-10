Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 110,690 Tons of cargo comprising 54,490 Tons of import cargo and 56,200 Tons of export cargo during last 24hrs ending at 0700 Hours.

TOTAL IMPORT CARGO:

The total import cargo of 54,490 Tons comprised of 51,290 Tons of Containerized Cargo and 3,200 Tons of Liquid Cargo.

TOTAL EXPORT CARGO:

The total export cargo of 56,200 Tons comprised of 32,232 Tons of Containerized Cargo, and 23,968 Tons of Clinkers.

CURRENTLY BERTH:

X-Press Kohima, GFS Prime, Charlotte Schulte and X-Press Carina berth at Karachi Port Trust.

SHIP SAILED:

Hyundai Courage sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

Port Qasim

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Vinaship Unity, Ionic Kibou and Chemroad Wing are left the port while two more ships, Eleni-T and IVS Windsor are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 155,727 tonnes, comprising 116,337 tonnes imports cargo and 39,390 export cargo carried in 3,770 Containers (1,700 TEUs Imports & 2,070 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Ron Hua Wan and Santosa-66 and another ships, GFS Prime carrying Bitumen, Fertilizer and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, FAP and QICT respectively on September 8th, while two more ships, Koi and Hansa Africa with Container are due to arrive at outer anchorage on September 10, 2025.

