WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Sept 09, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 8-Sep-25 5-Sep-25 4-Sep-25 3-Sep-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.102252 0.102333 0.10245 0.10243 Euro 0.855337 0.854348 0.851937 0.853028 Japanese yen 0.004911 0.004928 0.004943 0.004921 U.K. pound 0.986796 0.984468 0.983747 0.981168 U.S. dollar 0.729312 0.730399 0.731465 0.732024 Algerian dinar 0.005632 0.005633 0.005634 Australian dollar 0.478866 0.477462 0.477281 0.47684 Botswana pula 0.054698 0.054561 0.05464 0.054682 Brazilian real 0.134381 0.135354 0.134015 0.134368 Brunei dollar 0.567249 0.567388 0.567599 0.567548 Canadian dollar 0.527875 0.528165 0.528936 0.530683 Chilean peso 0.000756 0.000752 0.000755 0.000751 Czech koruna 0.035117 0.034981 0.034852 0.034912 Danish krone 0.114564 0.11445 0.114133 0.114297 Indian rupee 0.008297 0.008308 Israeli New Shekel 0.219408 0.218486 0.217439 0.217153 Korean won 0.000524 0.000524 0.000525 0.000526 Kuwaiti dinar 2.39119 2.39615 Malaysian ringgit 0.172741 0.172964 0.173035 Mauritian rupee 0.01582 0.015755 0.015808 0.015789 Mexican peso 0.039095 0.039102 0.038996 0.039172 New Zealand dollar 0.430294 0.428342 0.430211 0.428856 Norwegian krone 0.073028 0.072708 0.072487 0.072909 Omani rial 1.89678 1.90238 1.90383 Peruvian sol 0.20784 0.207559 0.207155 0.207549 Philippine peso 0.01281 0.012767 0.012733 0.012776 Polish zloty 0.20139 0.200896 0.200396 0.200346 Qatari riyal 0.20036 0.200952 0.201105 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.194483 0.195057 0.195206 Singapore dollar 0.567249 0.567388 0.567599 0.567548 Swedish krona 0.077754 0.077661 0.077319 0.077537 Swiss franc 0.917028 0.909701 0.908765 0.909912 Thai baht 0.022814 0.022668 0.022634 0.022582 Trinidadian dollar 0.108065 0.108278 0.108496 U.A.E. dirham 0.198587 0.199326 Uruguayan peso 0.018269 0.018282 0.018222 0.018278 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

