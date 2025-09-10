BML 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.21%)
BOP 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 95.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.65%)
DCL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.64%)
DGKC 240.12 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.03%)
FCCL 58.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.16%)
FFL 18.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
GCIL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.28%)
HUBC 195.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.67%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
KOSM 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
LOTCHEM 23.16 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.19%)
MLCF 107.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.9%)
NBP 175.95 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.42%)
PAEL 55.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.64%)
PIAHCLA 19.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.31%)
POWER 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.51%)
PPL 192.58 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.09%)
PREMA 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PRL 32.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.55%)
PTC 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
SNGP 131.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.27%)
SSGC 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.73%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
TPLP 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
TREET 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
TRG 58.59 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.95%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.29%)
BR100 16,148 Increased By 138.8 (0.87%)
BR30 49,466 Increased By 75.2 (0.15%)
KSE100 156,564 Increased By 476.2 (0.31%)
KSE30 47,996 Increased By 356.9 (0.75%)
Sep 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-10

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 10 Sep, 2025 05:52am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Sept 09, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         8-Sep-25       5-Sep-25       4-Sep-25       3-Sep-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.102252       0.102333        0.10245        0.10243
Euro                             0.855337       0.854348       0.851937       0.853028
Japanese yen                     0.004911       0.004928       0.004943       0.004921
U.K. pound                       0.986796       0.984468       0.983747       0.981168
U.S. dollar                      0.729312       0.730399       0.731465       0.732024
Algerian dinar                   0.005632                      0.005633       0.005634
Australian dollar                0.478866       0.477462       0.477281        0.47684
Botswana pula                    0.054698       0.054561        0.05464       0.054682
Brazilian real                   0.134381       0.135354       0.134015       0.134368
Brunei dollar                    0.567249       0.567388       0.567599       0.567548
Canadian dollar                  0.527875       0.528165       0.528936       0.530683
Chilean peso                     0.000756       0.000752       0.000755       0.000751
Czech koruna                     0.035117       0.034981       0.034852       0.034912
Danish krone                     0.114564        0.11445       0.114133       0.114297
Indian rupee                                    0.008297       0.008308
Israeli New Shekel               0.219408       0.218486       0.217439       0.217153
Korean won                       0.000524       0.000524       0.000525       0.000526
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.39119                                      2.39615
Malaysian ringgit                0.172741                      0.172964       0.173035
Mauritian rupee                   0.01582       0.015755       0.015808       0.015789
Mexican peso                     0.039095       0.039102       0.038996       0.039172
New Zealand dollar               0.430294       0.428342       0.430211       0.428856
Norwegian krone                  0.073028       0.072708       0.072487       0.072909
Omani rial                        1.89678                       1.90238        1.90383
Peruvian sol                      0.20784       0.207559       0.207155       0.207549
Philippine peso                   0.01281       0.012767       0.012733       0.012776
Polish zloty                      0.20139       0.200896       0.200396       0.200346
Qatari riyal                      0.20036                      0.200952       0.201105
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.194483                      0.195057       0.195206
Singapore dollar                 0.567249       0.567388       0.567599       0.567548
Swedish krona                    0.077754       0.077661       0.077319       0.077537
Swiss franc                      0.917028       0.909701       0.908765       0.909912
Thai baht                        0.022814       0.022668       0.022634       0.022582
Trinidadian dollar               0.108065       0.108278                      0.108496
U.A.E. dirham                    0.198587                                     0.199326
Uruguayan peso                   0.018269       0.018282       0.018222       0.018278
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF SDR SDR per Currency unit

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

PM orders probe into tax dodgers

Action plan inked: Pakistan, Kazakhstan to engage in diverse fields

Forty life-saving medicines have returned to production, market in Pakistan, says PPMA chairman

FED not a tax, rules FBR

Rs9trn jump in govt debt stocks in FY25: SBP

Yamaha ends production of motorcycles

PPP supports new dams: Bilawal

Sindh faces grim prospect of human misery

July FCA: Nepra approves Rs24.5bn refund for consumers

PSDP: Rs155.56bn authorised in Jul-Aug

Read more stories