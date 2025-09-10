WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Sept 09, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 8-Sep-25 5-Sep-25 4-Sep-25 3-Sep-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.102252 0.102333 0.10245 0.10243
Euro 0.855337 0.854348 0.851937 0.853028
Japanese yen 0.004911 0.004928 0.004943 0.004921
U.K. pound 0.986796 0.984468 0.983747 0.981168
U.S. dollar 0.729312 0.730399 0.731465 0.732024
Algerian dinar 0.005632 0.005633 0.005634
Australian dollar 0.478866 0.477462 0.477281 0.47684
Botswana pula 0.054698 0.054561 0.05464 0.054682
Brazilian real 0.134381 0.135354 0.134015 0.134368
Brunei dollar 0.567249 0.567388 0.567599 0.567548
Canadian dollar 0.527875 0.528165 0.528936 0.530683
Chilean peso 0.000756 0.000752 0.000755 0.000751
Czech koruna 0.035117 0.034981 0.034852 0.034912
Danish krone 0.114564 0.11445 0.114133 0.114297
Indian rupee 0.008297 0.008308
Israeli New Shekel 0.219408 0.218486 0.217439 0.217153
Korean won 0.000524 0.000524 0.000525 0.000526
Kuwaiti dinar 2.39119 2.39615
Malaysian ringgit 0.172741 0.172964 0.173035
Mauritian rupee 0.01582 0.015755 0.015808 0.015789
Mexican peso 0.039095 0.039102 0.038996 0.039172
New Zealand dollar 0.430294 0.428342 0.430211 0.428856
Norwegian krone 0.073028 0.072708 0.072487 0.072909
Omani rial 1.89678 1.90238 1.90383
Peruvian sol 0.20784 0.207559 0.207155 0.207549
Philippine peso 0.01281 0.012767 0.012733 0.012776
Polish zloty 0.20139 0.200896 0.200396 0.200346
Qatari riyal 0.20036 0.200952 0.201105
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.194483 0.195057 0.195206
Singapore dollar 0.567249 0.567388 0.567599 0.567548
Swedish krona 0.077754 0.077661 0.077319 0.077537
Swiss franc 0.917028 0.909701 0.908765 0.909912
Thai baht 0.022814 0.022668 0.022634 0.022582
Trinidadian dollar 0.108065 0.108278 0.108496
U.A.E. dirham 0.198587 0.199326
Uruguayan peso 0.018269 0.018282 0.018222 0.018278
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
