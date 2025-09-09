BML 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.21%)
Business & Finance

Yamaha shuts down motorcycle production in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published September 9, 2025 Updated September 9, 2025 06:35pm

Yamaha Motor Pakistan announced on Tuesday closure of its motorcycle manufacturing in Pakistan.

“As we proceed towards closing the chapter on motorcycle manufacturing in Pakistan, our hearts are full of gratitude for the riders who made Yamaha a part of their lives.

“Our promise to you continues; from after sales service and providing spare parts to customers, Yamaha will remain by your side, because your trust has always been the voice that said; Dil Nay Kaha Yamaha,” the company wrote in a post on Facebook.

Regarding future support, the company said it would supply spare parts through YMPK-authorised dealers with “sufficient stock secured to accommodate your requirement”.

“We also remain fully committed to providing warranty services and customer support following the existing warranty scheme,” Yamaha said in a letter.

Speaking to Business Recorder, auto sector expert Muhammad Sabir Shaikh said the demand for electric vehicles (EVs) was increasing in Pakistan, putting pressure on fuel based engines.

