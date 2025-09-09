BML 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.05%)
Italy keep World Cup hopes ticking over with crazy 5-4 win over Israel

Reuters Published 09 Sep, 2025 01:15pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DEBRECEN: Italy prevailed in a whirlwind game to beat Israel 5-4 in their World Cup qualifier in Hungary on Monday after the Italians scored two own goals, twice came from behind and conceded a late equaliser but scrambled a win to stay in the hunt in Group I.

Italy had won their first game under new manager Gennaro Gattuso in a 5-0 home win over Estonia on Friday and, while it was far from a five-star performance on neutral ground away to Israel they somehow came away with the three points.

“It was a crazy game,” Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli told Rai. “The five goals scored should be emphasised, but we also conceded four and so there will be analysis to be done.”

Italy’s victory puts them to second in the group on nine points, ahead of Israel on goal difference with a game in hand, but three points off Norway who have also played four matches.

The top team in each group qualify directly for next year’s finals with the runners-up going into the playoffs.

Italy almost fell behind in the fourth minute when Gianluigi Donnarumma punched the ball into his own net from a corner, but Stav Lemkin was adjudged to have fouled the goalkeeper.

The Italians continued to look shaky at the back and Nicolo Barella’s lazy back pass was almost pounced on by Eliel Peretz before Donnarumma made a desperate clearance.

However, Israel took a deserved lead in the 16th minute.

Eli Dasa passed to Dan Biton whose pull back from the byline was turned into his own goal by Locatelli.

Powerful shot

Italy found the equaliser five minutes from the break.

Mateo Retegui laid a pass off to strike partner Kean whose powerful low shot from outside the box found the bottom corner.

Super Spain hit six as Germany get first World Cup qualifying win

Kean forced Israel keeper Daniel Peretz into a save shortly after the interval with a shot on the turn but it was Israel who took the lead again in the 52nd minute.

Manor Solomon twisted and turned his way into the area before laying off a pass which Dor Peretz whipped first time beyond the reach of Donnarumma.

Italy were almost immediately back on terms, with Kean once more to the rescue two minutes later. Retegui made the decisive pass and Kean smashed a half-volley from the edge of the area.

“I get on well with Retegui,” Kean told Rai. “We’re slowly beginning to understand each other and there’s an understanding between us.”

Retegui was the provider yet again when Italy went ahead for the first time in the 58th minute, as Matteo Politano poked home his deft back-heeled pass in the box.

Italy looked to have sealed the win when substitute Giacomo Raspadori netted with nine minutes remaining before Alessandro Bastoni’s own goal in the 87th handed Israel a lifeline.

Israel thought they had snatched a draw and dented Italy’s qualifying hopes when Dor Peretz headed his second past Donnarumma from close range in the 89th but the drama was not over yet.

The game had just entered added time when Sandro Tonali took an opportunistic shot from outside the area which flew past the keeper and Italy somehow kept their World Cup qualifying hopes ticking over.

“Believing until the end is the beauty of football. Tonight we succeeded and we brought home the result,” Kean added.

“We believe in qualification. We’re a very good team and we have an excellent coach. We can do a lot.”

