BML 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
BOP 19.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
CPHL 94.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.8%)
DCL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.23%)
DGKC 238.00 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.14%)
FCCL 58.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.88%)
FFL 18.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.02%)
GCIL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
HUBC 196.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.03%)
KEL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.56%)
KOSM 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
LOTCHEM 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.33%)
MLCF 107.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.59%)
NBP 177.00 Increased By ▲ 5.21 (3.03%)
PAEL 56.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.45%)
PIAHCLA 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.12%)
POWER 18.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.02%)
PPL 192.57 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.08%)
PREMA 41.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.73%)
PRL 32.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.4%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
SNGP 132.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.89%)
SSGC 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.38%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
TREET 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
TRG 58.83 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.36%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.9%)
BR100 16,120 Increased By 111.2 (0.69%)
BR30 49,560 Increased By 169 (0.34%)
KSE100 156,593 Increased By 506 (0.32%)
KSE30 47,972 Increased By 333.1 (0.7%)
Sep 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korean shares rally for sixth day on Wall Street strength

  • The benchmark KOSPI was up 18.74 points, or 0.58%, at 3,238.33
Reuters Published 09 Sep, 2025 11:33am

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

  • South Korean shares rose for a sixth consecutive session on Tuesday, buoyed by Wall Street’s overnight gains, to hit their highest level in nearly a month.

  • The benchmark KOSPI was up 18.74 points, or 0.58%, at 3,238.33 as of 0154 GMT, hitting its highest intraday level since August 12.

  • The Nasdaq notched a record high close on Monday, lifted by a rally in Broadcom, while the S&P 500 also gained as investors bet the Federal Reserve will soon lower borrowing costs to shore up economic growth.

  • “The domestic market is seen starting the session higher on a rebound in the US markets led by interest rate cut hopes and strength in artificial intelligence stocks,” said Han Ji-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.

  • Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 0.86%, while peer SK Hynix gained 2.26%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 1.31%.

  • Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia Corp were up 0.46% and 0.10%, respectively. Steelmaker POSCO Holdings added 1.43%, while drugmaker Samsung BioLogics rose 0.29%.

  • Of the total 927 traded issues, 515 shares advanced, while 349 declined.

  • Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 74.4 billion won ($53.71 million).

  • The won was quoted at 1,387.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.03% lower than its previous close at 1,387.0.

  • In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.08 point to 107.32.

  • The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.7 basis points to 2.427%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.9 basis points to 2.812%.

South Korean shares

Comments

200 characters

South Korean shares rally for sixth day on Wall Street strength

Stocks surge, KSE-100 crosses 157,000 mark in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Farmers’ bodies demand Pakistan govt announce ‘revival package’

FY24 tax credits cost kitty Rs78.6bn

Boycotts dent Coca-Cola sales in Pakistan, Turkiye: report

Aurangzeb briefed on Acumen’s $90mn climate-focused agriculture fund for Pakistan

Usman Shinwari hangs up his boots in international cricket

Oil rises on modest OPEC+ output hike decision, Russia supply woe

Pakistani steelmaker turns to renewables with 2MW solar installation

KE proposes amendments to IGCEP 2025-35

Read more stories