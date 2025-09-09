BML 6.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
CPHL 94.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.88%)
DCL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.17%)
DGKC 238.01 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.14%)
FCCL 58.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-2.03%)
FFL 18.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.02%)
GCIL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
HUBC 196.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.74%)
KOSM 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
LOTCHEM 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.33%)
MLCF 107.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.37%)
NBP 176.71 Increased By ▲ 4.92 (2.86%)
PAEL 56.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.54%)
PIAHCLA 19.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.12%)
POWER 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.87%)
PPL 193.00 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.31%)
PREMA 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.8%)
PRL 32.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.4%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
SNGP 131.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.89%)
SSGC 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
TREET 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
TRG 58.80 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.31%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.9%)
BR100 16,120 Increased By 111.2 (0.69%)
BR30 49,560 Increased By 169 (0.34%)
KSE100 156,549 Increased By 461.4 (0.3%)
KSE30 47,947 Increased By 307.4 (0.65%)
Sep 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Five firefighters injured in New Karachi factory blaze

A building collapsed after a fire broke out at a garment factory near New Karachi Sector 8-A, Rescue 1122 said on...
BR Web Desk Published September 9, 2025 Updated September 9, 2025 01:05pm
Fire erupts at a garment factory near New Karachi

At least five firefighters were injured after a building collapsed on Tuesday due to a fire that broke out at a garment factory near New Karachi Sector 8-A.

“Five firefighters were shifted to Abbasi Hospital in injured condition through Edhi ambulances,” Edhi said in a statement.

According to Rescue 1122, a fire and rescue team, along with one ambulance and five fire brigade trucks, reached the scene as soon as they received news of the incident.

“Efforts to control the fire are ongoing by Rescue 1122,” the spokesperson said.

In August, at least seven people were injured when a factory building, which was engulfed in a massive fire, collapsed near Check Post 5 in the Landhi Export Processing Zone.

The fire, which broke out in a garment factory, spread to three adjacent buildings, which were evacuated.

Karachi Rescue 1122 karachi fire

Comments

200 characters

Five firefighters injured in New Karachi factory blaze

Stocks surge, KSE-100 crosses 157,000 mark in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Farmers’ bodies demand Pakistan govt announce ‘revival package’

FY24 tax credits cost kitty Rs78.6bn

Boycotts dent Coca-Cola sales in Pakistan, Turkiye: report

Aurangzeb briefed on Acumen’s $90mn climate-focused agriculture fund for Pakistan

Usman Shinwari hangs up his boots in international cricket

Oil rises on modest OPEC+ output hike decision, Russia supply woe

Pakistani steelmaker turns to renewables with 2MW solar installation

KE proposes amendments to IGCEP 2025-35

Read more stories