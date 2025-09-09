Five firefighters injured in New Karachi factory blaze

At least five firefighters were injured after a building collapsed on Tuesday due to a fire that broke out at a garment factory near New Karachi Sector 8-A.

“Five firefighters were shifted to Abbasi Hospital in injured condition through Edhi ambulances,” Edhi said in a statement.

According to Rescue 1122, a fire and rescue team, along with one ambulance and five fire brigade trucks, reached the scene as soon as they received news of the incident.

“Efforts to control the fire are ongoing by Rescue 1122,” the spokesperson said.

In August, at least seven people were injured when a factory building, which was engulfed in a massive fire, collapsed near Check Post 5 in the Landhi Export Processing Zone.

The fire, which broke out in a garment factory, spread to three adjacent buildings, which were evacuated.