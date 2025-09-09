BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
CPHL 96.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
DCL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.49%)
DGKC 237.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.11%)
FCCL 59.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.11%)
FFL 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
GCIL 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.92%)
HUBC 196.84 Increased By ▲ 10.77 (5.79%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.24%)
KOSM 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
MLCF 109.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
NBP 171.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.11%)
PAEL 57.09 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (7.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
POWER 19.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.79%)
PPL 190.51 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (2.02%)
PREMA 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.05%)
PRL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.77%)
PTC 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.56%)
SNGP 133.18 Increased By ▲ 11.69 (9.62%)
SSGC 42.56 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (4.34%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TREET 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
TRG 58.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.4%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 16,009 Increased By 193 (1.22%)
BR30 49,391 Increased By 1107.1 (2.29%)
KSE100 156,087 Increased By 1810.1 (1.17%)
KSE30 47,639 Increased By 576 (1.22%)
Indian stock benchmarks likely to open higher on US rate cut optimism

  • Gift Nifty futures were trading at 24,950 points as of 07:40
Reuters Published 09 Sep, 2025
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s equity benchmarks are likely to open higher on Tuesday, in line with their Asian peers, as rising expectations of a U.S. rate cut this month lifted investor sentiment for risk assets.

Gift Nifty futures were trading at 24,950 points as of 07:40 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open above Monday’s close of 24,773.15.

MSCI’s broadest index for Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan rose 0.8%, while Japan’s Nikkei jumped nearly 1%, aided by a weaker yen and following the resignation of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, a fiscal hawk.

Bets for a U.S. rate cut at the Federal Reserve’s September 16-17 meeting rose after data showed fewer-than-expected job additions in the world’s largest economy in August.

Lower U.S. interest rates make emerging markets such as India attractive for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

On Monday, FPIs sold Indian shares worth 21.7 billion rupees ($246.7 million), per provisional data, marking their eighth consecutive session of selling due to concerns over the impact of steep U.S. tariffs on Indian goods and relatively higher valuations.

