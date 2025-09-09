China is ready to enhance strategic communication with North Korea, Xi tells Kim

BEIJING: China is ready to enhance strategic communication with North Korea, Chinese President Xi Jinping told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a congratulatory message over the 77th anniversary of the founding of North Korea, Chinese state media reported.

China is willing to maintain close cooperation with North Korea for regional and world peace and development, Xi’s message said, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Kim travelled to Beijing aboard his special train last week to attend a massive Chinese military parade along with Xi and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.