BML 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.21%)
BOP 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 95.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.65%)
DCL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.64%)
DGKC 240.12 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.03%)
FCCL 58.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.16%)
FFL 18.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
GCIL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.28%)
HUBC 195.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.67%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
KOSM 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
LOTCHEM 23.16 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.19%)
MLCF 107.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.9%)
NBP 175.95 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.42%)
PAEL 55.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.64%)
PIAHCLA 19.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.31%)
POWER 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.51%)
PPL 192.58 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.09%)
PREMA 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PRL 32.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.55%)
PTC 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
SNGP 131.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.27%)
SSGC 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.73%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
TPLP 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
TREET 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
TRG 58.59 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.95%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.29%)
BR100 16,148 Increased By 138.8 (0.87%)
BR30 49,466 Increased By 75.2 (0.15%)
KSE100 156,564 Increased By 476.2 (0.31%)
KSE30 47,996 Increased By 356.9 (0.75%)
Sep 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises 1% after Israeli attack in Qatar

Reuters Published September 9, 2025 Updated September 9, 2025 09:36pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Oil prices rose more than 1% on Tuesday after the Israeli military said it carried out an attack on Hamas leadership in Qatari capital Doha, an expansion of its years-long military campaign across the Middle East.

Qatar, a major global energy exporter, condemned the attack as “cowardly” and called it a violation of international law.

Brent crude futures rose 74 cents, or 1.1%, to $66.76 a barrel by 11:39 a.m. ET, after hitting a session high of $67.38. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures also climbed 74 cents, or 1.2%, to $63 a barrel.

The attack on Qatar came hours after Israel said it was about to obliterate Gaza City. Analysts called it a major escalation of Israel’s military campaign across the Middle East.

“The escalation could cause a response for more Arab nations to take a harder stance on Israel,” StoneX analyst Alex Hodes said.

Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Saudi Arabia, de facto leader of the OPEC+ group of oil exporters were among countries that condemned the attack in Qatar.

Israel has previously launched attacks on Iran, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen as part of its nearly two-year campaign in Palestine, which has killed more than 64,000 people according to local authorities.

Israel claims its campaign in Gaza is self-defense after an attack by Hamas on October 7, 2023. Israel tallies show Hamas killed 1,200 people and took 251 hostages in Israel that day.

The attack on Qatar is a major setback to recent diplomatic initiatives to resolve the Palestinian conflict, Rystad Energy analysts said.

“What was a fragile negotiation track now appears to be closed, dimming prospects for a near-term resolution of the conflict,” Jorge Leon, head of geopolitical analysis for Rystad said.

Oil benchmarks were already trading higher prior to the attack on Qatar, supported by the latest oil output increase from OPEC+ being smaller than anticipated, expectations that China will continue stockpiling oil and concerns over potential new sanctions against Russia.

Oil traders were also turning their attention to the latest round of U.S. weekly inventory reports, due on Wednesday, and monthly reports from OPEC and the International Energy Agency due Thursday, Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

Also in focus is the expectation that the U.S. Federal Reserve, which meets next week, will cut interest rates. Lower rates reduce consumer borrowing costs and can boost economic growth and demand for oil.

U.S. employment data for the 12 months through March was revised lower more sharply than expected on Tuesday, prompting traders to bet that the Federal Reserve will cut short-term rates next week and continue, with more in store this year to shore up the labor market.

OPEC+ OPEC Brent crude Oil WTI WTI crude WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil rises 1% after Israeli attack in Qatar

Pakistan condemns Israeli airstrike in Doha, reaffirms solidarity with Qatar, Palestine

KSE-100 Index hits fresh peak as bulls dominate

Pakistani rupee registers 23rd consecutive gain against US dollar

May 9 riots case: ATC acquits Shah Mahmood Qureshi, jails Yasmin Rashid, others for 10 years

PMD warns of urban flooding as moderate to heavy rains lash Karachi

Yamaha shuts down motorcycle production in Pakistan

US delegation explores investment prospects in Pakistan’s ports

Pakistan, World Bank discuss strengthening water security, flood resilience

PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah elected as senator

Amnesty says Pakistan authorities spying on millions through phone-tapping, firewall

Read more stories