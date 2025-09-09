BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
World

Flotilla for Gaza says boat struck by drone in Tunisian waters, authorities deny

  • Israel sealed off Gaza by land in early March, letting in no supplies for three months, arguing that Hamas was diverting aid
Reuters Published 09 Sep, 2025 08:14am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The Global Sumud Flotilla for Gaza said on Tuesday that one of its main boats was struck by a drone in Tunisian waters, though all six passengers and crew are safe.

Tunisian authorities said the explosion originated inside the vessel, and Tunisia’s National Guard spokesperson told Mosaique FM radio that reports of a drone attack on the flotilla “have no basis in truth”.

Aid flotilla for Gaza departs Barcelona after stormy weather turnaround

The Portuguese-flagged boat, carrying the flotilla’s steering committee, sustained fire damage to its main deck and below-deck storage, the GSF said in a statement.

The flotilla is an international initiative seeking to deliver humanitarian aid to war-torn Gaza via civilian boats supported by delegations from 44 countries including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and Portuguese left-wing politician Mariana Mortagua.

After the strike, dozens of people gathered outside Tunisia’s Sidi Bou Said port, where the flotilla’s boats were docked, waving Palestinian flags and chanting “Free Palestine,” a Reuters witness said.

Aid flotilla heading to Gaza returns to Barcelona due to stormy weather

Israel has imposed a naval blockade on the coastal enclave since Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007, saying it aims to stop weapons from reaching the militant group.

The blockade has remained in place through conflicts including the current war, which began when Hamas attacked south Israel in October 2023, killing 1,200 and taking about 250 hostages, Israeli tallies showed.

Israel’s subsequent military assault against Hamas has killed over 64,000 Palestinians, Gaza’s health ministry said, while a global hunger monitor said part of the enclave is suffering from famine.

Israel sealed off Gaza by land in early March, letting in no supplies for three months, arguing that Hamas was diverting aid.

In June, Israeli naval forces boarded and seized a British-flagged yacht carrying Thunberg, among others. Israel dismissed the aid ship as a propaganda stunt in support of Hamas.

The GSF also said an investigation into the drone attack was underway and its results would be released once available.

“Acts of aggression aimed at intimidating and derailing our mission will not deter us. Our peaceful mission to break the siege on Gaza and stand in solidarity with its people continues with determination and resolve,” the GSF said.

Tunisia Gaza Hamas Gaza City Hamas group Israel Hamas war Israel and Hamas Israel Gaza war Israel Hamas Gaza genocide humanitarian aid to gaza Israel Hamas ceasefire Israel Gaza Israeli naval forces US Hamas talks Gaza food crisis Gaza airstrike Flotilla for Gaza GSF

