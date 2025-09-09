BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
Sep 09, 2025
Print Print 2025-09-09

Two hydropower projects: World Bank official, Wapda chief discuss financial aspects

Recorder Report Published 09 Sep, 2025 05:43am

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Wapda, Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed (retired), and the World Bank’s Country Director for Pakistan, Bolormaa Amgaabazar, held a meeting on Monday in Islamabad to discuss the financial aspects of the Dasu and Tarbela 5th Extension hydropower projects.

According to Wapda, the World Bank is providing financial support of USD 1,517 million for the under-construction Stage-I of the Dasu Hydropower Project, and USD 390 million for the Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project. In addition, the World Bank is also funding the Institutional Assessment and Reforms Consultancy Services (IARC) for Wapda.

During the meeting, the chairman expressed appreciation for the World Bank’s role as a key development partner in harnessing Pakistan’s hydropower resources.

World Bank MENAAP official meets Wapda chief

Emphasizing the strategic importance of the Dasu and Tarbela 5th Extension projects for Pakistan’s energy security, he noted that both initiatives would contribute to the supply of affordable and clean electricity, thereby supporting the country’s socio-economic development.

He further stated that the IARC initiative would enhance Wapda’s institutional capacity and operational efficiency, helping transform the organization into a more robust and modern utility aligned with international best practices.

The World Bank’s country director reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to continued financial support for Wapda’s hydropower initiatives. She also acknowledged Wapda’s efforts in advancing the shared vision of promoting clean, green, and sustainable energy development in Pakistan.

Wapda further stated that the 4,320 MW Dasu Hydropower Project is being constructed on the Indus River in the Upper Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Currently, Stage-I of the project, with a generation capacity of 2,160 MW, is under construction. Meanwhile, the Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project, with an installed capacity of 1,530 MW, is being built on Tunnel No 5 of the Tarbela Dam.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

World Bank Wapda hydropower projects Dasu hydropower project Wapda chief Tarbela 5th Extension Project World Bank official World Bank and Pakistan Bolormaa Amgaabazar Lt. General Muhammad Saeed (retd)

