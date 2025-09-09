BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
CPHL 96.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
DCL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.49%)
DGKC 237.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.11%)
FCCL 59.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.11%)
FFL 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
GCIL 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.92%)
HUBC 196.84 Increased By ▲ 10.77 (5.79%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.24%)
KOSM 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
MLCF 109.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
NBP 171.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.11%)
PAEL 57.09 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (7.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
POWER 19.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.79%)
PPL 190.51 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (2.02%)
PREMA 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.05%)
PRL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.77%)
PTC 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.56%)
SNGP 133.18 Increased By ▲ 11.69 (9.62%)
SSGC 42.56 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (4.34%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TREET 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
TRG 58.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.4%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 16,009 Increased By 193.1 (1.22%)
BR30 49,336 Increased By 1052 (2.18%)
KSE100 156,087 Increased By 1810.1 (1.17%)
KSE30 47,639 Increased By 576 (1.22%)
Sep 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-09

DAGP rejects reports of ‘miscalculations’ in audit reports

Recorder Report Published 09 Sep, 2025 05:43am

ISLAMABAD: The Department of the Auditor-General of Pakistan (DAGP) has strongly rejected recent media reports alleging miscalculations in the federal audit reports, terming them entirely unfounded and misleading.

In a clarification issued on Monday, the DAGP said that the Audit Reports and Appropriation Accounts/ Financial Statements for the fiscal year 2023–24 had been duly submitted to the President of Pakistan and routed through the Prime Minister, strictly in accordance with constitutional provisions and the Rules of Business.

The President approved the submission, and the reports were subsequently transmitted to both Houses of Parliament.

The department explained that the DAGP as the Supreme Audit Institution of the country operates under a constitutional mandate laid down in Articles 168 to 171 of the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973. Article 171 unequivocally provides that: “The reports of the Auditor-General relating to the accounts of the Federation shall be submitted to the President, who shall cause them to be laid before both Houses of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament). The reports relating to the accounts of a Province shall be submitted to the Governor of the Province, who shall cause them to be laid before the Provincial Assembly.”

It further explained that the approval of the reports from the President was duly communicated through the President’s Secretariat on 12th April 2025. On receipt of the communication, the requisite number of Federal audit reports was printed for laying before both Houses of the Parliament.

On request of the AGP, the motions were included in the National Assembly’s Orders of the Day issued on 13.08.2025. However, on the same day the National Assembly Secretariat, through its Deputy Secretary (Legislation), informed that the session of the Assembly had been prorogued, and consequently, the motion for laying of reports could not be included in the Orders of the Day.

The Secretariat further asked that the reports may be collected from the Legislation branch, with due observance of confidentiality until such time as they are formally laid before the House. It is further clarified that the Audit Reports transmitted to the Senate remain in the custody of the Senate Secretariat.

In light of the above, the news currently circulating in different sections of print media alleging miscalculations in the Audit Reports and claiming that these reports were returned to the Department of the Auditor-General of Pakistan by the National Assembly Secretariat are entirely unfounded and misleading.

The fact is that the Audit Reports and Appropriation Accounts/ Financial Statements were sent to the National Assembly Secretariat after President’s approval of the Prime Minister’s advice to cause them to be laid before both houses of the parliament. It is further highlighted that Audit Reports were prepared after proper quality assurance and did not contain any errors.

The figure pointed out in the media are only the ones contained in the executive summary of the consolidated federal audit report for the 2024-25 which is prepared solely as a reference document to facilitate stakeholders in accessing and reviewing sector-wise findings.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Audit AGP audit reports DAGP Department of Auditor General of Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

DAGP rejects reports of ‘miscalculations’ in audit reports

Farmers’ bodies demand govt announce ‘revival package’

FY24 tax credits cost kitty Rs78.6bn

KE proposes amendments to IGCEP 2025-35

Development report launched: Current data signals expansion in economic activity: Ahsan

July-August home remittances up 7pc to USD6.35bn YoY

5G spectrum auction: Telecom operators and GSMA present array of demands

Tax Expenditure Report 2025: Major beneficiary sectors of tax relief listed

Two hydropower projects: World Bank official, Wapda chief discuss financial aspects

Mining, recycling of key minerals: USSM inks MoU with FWO

FPCCI urges Nepra to reconsider cost escalations by Wapda

Read more stories