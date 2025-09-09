BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
NBP holds Eid Milad-un-Nabi programme at head-office

Press Release Published September 9, 2025 Updated September 9, 2025 07:25am

KARACHI: The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) organized a soulful programme at its Head Office in Karachi to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the blessed day marking the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). This day holds immense significance for Muslims worldwide as a reminder of the Prophet’s message of peace, mercy, and guidance for humanity.

The event commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by heartfelt Naat recitations by renowned Naat Khwaans, Mehmood Ashrafi and Khawar Naqshbandi. Their moving renditions created a spiritually uplifting atmosphere, reminding all participants of the best practices and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), which centered on honesty, integrity and service to all mankind.

On the occasion, Rehmat Hasnie, President & CEO, NBP, shared his thoughts, “As we mark nearly 1500 years since the blessed birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-Awal serves as a powerful reminder of his timeless legacy of integrity, compassion, and trustworthiness.

At NBP, this sacred occasion was commemorated with deep reverence and unity, honoring the Prophet’s message through heartfelt celebrations and reflection.”

