Severe brain infections: Ziauddin University hosts PPIE awareness session

Published September 9, 2025

KARACHI: The Critical Care Research Group (CCRG) at Ziauddin University, in collaboration with the International Severe Acute Respiratory and Emerging Infection Consortium (ISARIC), organized Pakistan’s first-ever Patient and Public Involvement and Engagement (PPIE) awareness session titled “Suno, Samjho, Sambhalo”, dedicated to severe brain infections.

The session aimed to establish a collaborative platform where, patients, caregivers and doctors convened to exchange experiences, gain insights from one another, and contribute towards shaping the future direction of research on brain infections.

Caregivers spoke about the fear and uncertainty that comes with severe brain infections and the challenges of recognizing symptoms early. Others highlighted how lack of communication and mistrust between the public and doctors often lead to delays in diagnosis and treatment. These stories emphasised the urgent need for more patient-centered approaches in both healthcare and research.

To ensure participants felt safe, psychologists were present throughout the session to provide emotional support if required.

Alongside patient voices, the event launched the Coordinated Action for Surveillance, Characterisation, and Data-driven Evaluation of Infectious Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (CASCADE-iAES) programme, led by Prof Dr Madiha Hashmi, Chair of Critical Care Medicine at Ziauddin University who remarked “The public often does not realize when symptoms become serious or how quickly brain infections can progress. It is our responsibility as researchers and doctors to ensure that communities know when to seek emergency care, while also advancing timely diagnosis, treatment and clinical research.”

The awareness session featured key contributions from Dr Muhammad Osama Rehman Khalid, Assistant Professor of Medicine and Consultant in Acute Medicine and Infectious Diseases at Ziauddin Hospital, a health expert who highlighted the burden of infectious diseases and the importance of early diagnosis.

