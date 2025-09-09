BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
Print Print 2025-09-09

Protecting lives of people Sindh govt’s top priority: Sharjeel

Press Release Published September 9, 2025 Updated September 9, 2025 06:50am

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that protecting the lives and property of the people is the top priority of the Sindh government, and the provincial government stands with the people at all times.

In a statement, Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon said that, on the instructions of the Chief Minister of Sindh, rescue teams are working day and night in the affected areas, shifting people to safe places. He added that on the directives of the Sindh government, Rescue 1122 not only saved human lives but also secured livestock, food, and household goods so that victims do not have to suffer further.

He said this is not just an operation but a service to humanity, and the Sindh government will continue to support the people in every difficult time. He explained that the most critical flood situation is currently at Panjnad and Trimu, while there is moderate flooding at Guddu. The situation at Guddu, Sukkur, and Kotri barrages is under control.

According to him, the inflow and outflow at Panjnad both stand at 524,762 cusecs, which is extremely high, while the level at Trimu is 531,993 cusecs. At Guddu Barrage, the inflow is 425,813 cusecs and the outflow 416,763 cusecs. At Sukkur Barrage, the inflow is 352,010 cusecs and the outflow 329,310 cusecs, while at Kotri Barrage the inflow is 235,243 cusecs and the outflow 231,763 cusecs.

Sharjeel further said that the Sindh government is continuously monitoring water levels so that any emergency can be addressed in time.

He added that with the cooperation of the local administration and the provincial government, all possible assistance has been provided to the flood victims and this support will continue.

Sindh Government Sharjeel Inam Memon floods in Sindh Sindh Senior Minister

