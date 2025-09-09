BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
Saudi Tourism Authority team concludes 4-day B2B roadshow

Recorder Report Published 09 Sep, 2025 05:43am

KARACHI: The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) has concluded a four-day B2B roadshow in Karachi and Islamabad. The initiative introduced new MICE opportunities and destination experiences, further strengthening ties between the two countries’ travel and business sectors.

The roadshow brought together Saudi stakeholders including leading hotels, destination management companies (DMCs), destination marketing organizations (DMOs), airlines, and transport providers with key Pakistani trade partners.

Through one-on-one business meetings, B2B matchmaking, and MICE focused networking sessions, the program created new avenues for collaboration while showcasing Saudi’s expanding tourism offering.

Saudi is positioning itself as an emerging hub for MICE tourism, supported by world-class convention centres, futuristic venues, and an ecosystem designed to host meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions at an international scale.

Alongside MICE opportunities, the roadshow highlighted Saudi’s diverse experiences from the heritage and culture of AlUla, to the energy of Riyadh, the vibrancy of Jeddah, and the natural beauty of Abha, Taif, and AlBaha.

Major entertainment and lifestyle events such as MDL Beast and Riyadh Season were also presented, underscoring the Kingdom’s ability to combine business with unique cultural discovery.

To encourage immediate engagement, exclusive promotions were launched, including exciting summer deals, early-bird discounts for winter AlUla tours, and tailored packages for leisure and group travel.

The Saudi delegation included Taiba Investments, Saudi Silk Route, Via Konnect, 88 Destinations, Kurban Tours, King Abdullah Economic City (represented by Via Konnect), Qiddiya, Aroya Cruise (represented by JAS Travels), Saudia Airlines, FlyADeal, and the Haramain Train together with Saudi’s rapidly expanding metro and high-speed rail offerings, which are enhancing connectivity across key cities.

This roadshow reaffirms Saudi’s long-term commitment to Pakistan and its vision to offer integrated travel solutions that blend business, culture, and leisure.

