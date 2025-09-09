ICT: Alarming surge in dengue cases

ISLAMABAD: With the detection of three more dengue virus cases in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), total dengue cases have crossed the 300 mark since January 2025.

According to the District Health Officer (DHO) of Islamabad, at present, only three of the dengue patients are hospitalized. In response, Dengue Surveillance Teams, in coordination with the District Administration, are promptly conducting field visits to the affected areas, and these efforts have resulted in the identification of confirmed hotspots and the immediate initiation of targeted case response measures.

The surveillance teams also carried out 365 inspections to identify mosquito larvae, with three positive and 10 negative findings during the process. According to official data, all of the new dengue cases were detected in rural areas. The new cases were reported in Union Council Bara Kahu, Tarlai, and Alipur.

The spokesperson for the district administration said the dengue surveillance teams conducted 365 targeted inspections in different parts of Islamabad during the reporting period. These checks were aimed at locating stagnant water and potential breeding sites for dengue larvae. Out of these inspections, larvae were confirmed at three locations, while 10 sites tested negative.

The officials stated that areas with confirmed larva presence have been treated immediately to curb mosquito breeding. Follow-up inspections are also planned to ensure the complete elimination of breeding grounds.

A total of 27,427 activities were conducted across Islamabad, including visits to identified hotspots. These activities encompassed a range of interventions such as larvicide, social awareness campaigns, and indoor residual sprays. In UC Bara Kahu, a targeted anti-dengue sweep was conducted in Qaziabad by dengue response teams and lady health workers, covering over 2,000 households.

Active Aedes mosquito breeding sites were identified and eliminated to disrupt the transmission cycle. Additionally, homes of 11 confirmed dengue patients across Islamabad were addressed, with over 358 surrounding residences sprayed. This coordinated effort significantly strengthened vector surveillance and control in high-risk areas.

A total of 490 fogging activities were carried out across Islamabad as part of the ongoing efforts to control the spread of dengue. These operations were strategically implemented in high-risk areas, including identified hotspots and locations with reported cases, to effectively target and reduce the adult mosquito population. The extensive fogging campaign reflects the commitment of the health authorities and district administration to ensuring public safety and minimizing the risk of further transmission.

He said to control the rising trend of cases, enforcement actions against violations of dengue preventive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were carried out across the capital. Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates inspected various sites, including residential and commercial properties, to check for water accumulation and non-compliance with preventive measures.

Several sites were sealed after violations were confirmed. In some cases, individuals were taken into custody for negligence in implementing dengue control measures. The district administration stressed that strict enforcement will continue in the coming days to minimize risks, he added.

In this regard, DHO Syeda Rashida Batool has urged citizens to strictly follow dengue prevention guidelines. He advised residents to ensure that no stagnant water is left uncovered in their homes, workplaces, or surroundings, as it provides a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

The DHO highlighted that community participation is vital to controlling the spread of dengue. “Surveillance and enforcement will only succeed when citizens cooperate by following SOPs at the household level,” she added.

Meanwhile, the district administration has directed all Assistant Commissioners, Magistrates, and surveillance teams to maintain daily monitoring in both urban and rural union councils. Inspections are being conducted in high-risk zones, including construction sites, junkyards, water storage areas, and commercial outlets.

Furthermore, awareness campaigns are also being carried out to inform citizens about preventive practices, including covering water containers, using mosquito repellents, and ensuring proper waste disposal.

Authorities stressed that despite inspections and enforcement, long-term dengue control depends on citizens adopting preventive practices at the community level. They urged residents to check rooftops, backyards, and water tanks for signs of mosquito breeding on a regular basis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025