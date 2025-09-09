PA Speaker urges govt to officially declare Punjab ‘a disaster zone’

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Monday called upon the government to officially declare the province a disaster zone as devastating floods continue to wreak havoc across the region.

During a heated assembly session that began nearly three hours behind schedule, Khan announced that comprehensive recommendations would be submitted to both provincial and federal governments regarding electricity bill reductions and crop treatment assistance, while agricultural loan repayment terms would be extended by two years.

Speaking about the ongoing crisis, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan highlighted the perilous conditions faced by rescue workers who are risking their lives to deliver relief supplies through boats in rapidly flowing floodwaters.

He revealed that water has been flowing continuously in his constituency for twenty-four consecutive days, emphasizing that without the construction of protective embankments, several villages would have been completely swept away by the torrential floods.

The humanitarian crisis has reached alarming proportions, with approximately two million people having been forced to abandon their homes and seek shelter elsewhere. While some displaced families have found temporary accommodation in relief camps established by authorities, others have taken refuge with relatives in safer areas.

The Speaker expressed his disappointment regarding his recent disqualification and subsequent arrest, maintaining that these were court decisions beyond his control. The Election Commission has officially announced the disqualification of Ahmad Khan Bachar, prompting the Assembly Secretary to consult with senior members regarding the nomination of a new opposition leader.

Opposition member Rana Abdul Manan drew attention to a Dutch report that had previously identified flood patterns and associated problems in the region. However, he criticized the lack of implementation of any concrete action plan following the devastating floods of 2015 and 2018.

Khan acknowledged that comprehensive planning had been inadequate and that the failure to implement proper flood action plans had resulted in unprecedented damage to the province.

In a significant allegation, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan accused India of violating international water-sharing agreements by blocking Pakistan’s water access at five strategic locations. He characterized India’s actions as “water terrorism,” particularly criticizing the neighbouring country’s failure to provide advance flood warnings as required under bilateral agreements.

The Speaker expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party Bilawal Bhutto, and Ali Haider Gilani for their contributions to flood relief efforts across the affected regions.

The Speaker demanded the immediate formation of a parliamentary committee that would compile recommendations from house representatives and submit a comprehensive report to both provincial and federal governments within thirty days. He emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to inform the government about effective flood management strategies.

Khan stressed the urgent need to waive electricity bills and agricultural loans for affected populations, arguing that people require immediate assistance during this crisis. He stated that both government and public sectors had worked together as a unified nation in flood-affected areas.

Reflecting on the cyclical nature of flooding in the region, Khan explained that while charitable donations typically increase after floods cause destruction, the province remains vulnerable to recurring disasters. He noted that since 2015, no significant flood management infrastructure had been developed in Punjab except for embankment construction in Rahimyar Khan.

The ongoing floods have particularly impacted riverside landowners who have seen their crops completely submerged, effectively pushing farming communities into poverty. Khan warned that farmers would face additional hardships in the coming days as they struggle to recover from their losses.

