Feed mills: Punjab’s wheat ban may trigger poultry feed crisis: PPA

LAHORE: The Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) has warned that the Punjab government’s decision to bar feed mills from utilizing wheat could result in a severe poultry feed shortage, placing additional strain on the already struggling poultry industry.

In a statement, PPA Chairman Abdul Basit said that feed mills had procured wheat legally, with government approval, at a time when the commodity was available in sufficient quantities in the domestic market. He cautioned that ongoing raids and the sealing of feed mills may disrupt supply chains and create a feed crisis with adverse implications for poultry farmers and consumers alike.

Basit urged the federal government to allow duty-free import of maize on an urgent basis to avert a potential food crisis. “Duty-free maize imports will enable feed mills to completely avoid the use of wheat in poultry feed,” he noted.

Highlighting the financial pressures on the sector, he said poultry farmers were already in crisis due to the levy of Rs10 federal excise duty per chick, which has eroded margins and pushed many into losses. “Continued financial strain on farmers could translate into reduced production capacity, heightening risks of food shortages in the country,” he added.

Reiterating the industry’s commitment, Basit said the Pakistan Poultry Association stands with the government during the difficult period caused by the recent flood-related calamities, but stressed that corrective policy measures were essential to protect both the poultry sector and food security.

