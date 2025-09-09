Bilawal advocates for ‘agriculture emergency’

MULTAN: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the flood-affected areas of Muzaffargarh and Multan on Monday, where he spoke with flood victims and members of the media.

He said that Punjab has suffered the most damage from the recent floods, which have devastated many areas in Gilgit, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab. “We are present today in South Punjab, where floods have wreaked havoc and people are facing severe hardships, especially farmers who have been hit the hardest. The people of Pakistan are going through great difficulties, and the economy has been badly affected. We stand with the people in this difficult time,” he said.

He demanded that the federal government declare an agricultural emergency and provide free seeds and fertilizers to farmers affected by the floods. He also urged the federal government to waive electricity bills for farmers from the beginning until the end of the floods.

He stressed that the federal government must work with provincial governments to help the victims, and the economy could be saved only by agriculture emergency. “There are three phases in overcoming any calamity: first rescue, second relief, and third and most important, reconstruction and rehabilitation.”

Bilawal said that he has appealed to the Prime Minister to provide support to flood victims through Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). He further suggested that the federal government should review its support price policy. Referring to the example of Sindh and Balochistan, where houses are being built for victims of the 2022 floods, he urged the Punjab and federal governments to launch similar project. This is not a time for political point scoring, but for unity,” he emphasised.

He also said that the Foreign Minister should formally appeal for international assistance, as no single government and country can face such a disaster alone. “We must request help from our friends at the global level.”

Bilawal praised the media for its positive coverage and expressed hope that the same would be done in Sindh, as well. He stressed the need for future planning to deal with natural disasters.

He said that the Prime Minister had assured him that victims will indeed be supported through BISP, calling it the best institutional mechanism for assistance. “It is the PPP’s philosophy to stand with the people in every difficulty.”

Bilawal appreciated the efforts of party representatives in Muzaffargarh and Multan for helping the victims and instructed every PPP worker to extend support to flood-affected people.