Print 2025-09-09

‘SCO summit 2025 jeopardized by India’s missteps’

Qamar Bashir Published September 9, 2025 Updated September 9, 2025 05:56am

Against the backdrop about which this writer spoke in his letter to the Editor carried by the newspaper yesterday, the SCO—representing 40 percent of the world’s population and nearly 30% of global GDP—had a historic opportunity to chart an independent course, strengthen regional alliances, and collectively respond to Western economic, political, and military dominance.

It could have laid the foundation for greater economic cooperation, explored trade settlements in yuan or local currencies, and spoken with a unified voice on sovereignty, security, and development. Instead, much of this potential was lost because of India’s confrontational approach and Modi’s controversial conduct, which distracted the forum from its central objectives and deepened divisions within the bloc.

Prime Minister Modi used the SCO platform to pursue his domestic political agenda, prioritizing confrontation over cooperation. One of the clearest examples was his relentless focus on targeting Pakistan over terrorism.

Despite the fact that all SCO members collectively condemn terrorism in all its forms, Modi repeatedly singled out Pakistan, making direct accusations and threatening punitive measures. His language transformed what should have been a constructive, collaborative conversation into a politically charged confrontation.

Rather than using the forum to strengthen regional security frameworks, Modi alienated Pakistan and created unnecessary friction with China and Russia, both of whom see Islamabad as a strategic partner in South Asia.

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former Press Secretary to the President, An ex-Press Minister at Embassy of Pakistan to France, a former MD, SRBC Macomb, Detroit, Michigan

Narendra Modi India SCO SCO summit Indo Pak tensions

