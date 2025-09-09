Youtuber sent to jail for 14-day judicial remand

LAHORE: A sessions’ court on Monday sent a Youtuber Saadur Rehman, alias Ducky Bhai, to jail for 14-days judicial remand in a case linked to the alleged promotion of online gambling and betting applications.

Ducky was arrested by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) arrested at the Lahore airport last month.

Earlier, the NCCIA produced Ducky Bhai before the court and sought his further physical remand for completion of investigation. The court, however, rejected the plea and sent the Youtuber to jail on judicial remand for two weeks.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the case includes charges under sections 13, 14, 25, and 26 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, as well as sections 294-B and 420 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025