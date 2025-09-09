PFA seals ketchup production unit

LAHORE: An enforcement team of Punjab Food Authority on Monday sealed a ketchup production unit on Multan Road and lodged an FIR against the owner besides discarding 2,000 kg of fake ketchup and mayonnaise and disposing of 620 kg of substandard meat.

Teams inspected more than 60,000 kg of meat and carried out operations at Tollinton Market, Johar Town and Multan Road. At Tollinton Market, 26 vehicles and 20 shops were checked while in Johar Town 29 food points were inspected.

Director General PFA Asim Javaid said that hazardous chemicals and artificial dyes were found being used for preparing ketchup and mayonnaise at sealed unit. On the spot tests confirmed adulteration leading to the disposal of 2,000 kg of ketchup and mayonnaise.

He said that unhygienic conditions were also observed including spider webs on walls, insect infestation and raw materials stored directly on the floor. The employees were also found without proper medical records, training certificates and mandatory documentation.

DG further said that consumption of substandard and adulterated food can cause serious damage to the stomach, liver and intestines. He said that there is zero tolerance against those involved in the business of food adulteration.

He said that PFA is committed to ensuring the availability of safe and healthy food in Punjab. He requested the public to support the authority in eliminating the adulteration mafia and to register complaints on PFA’s helpline.

