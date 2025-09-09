Mansoor Qadir made PCB Election Commissioner

LAHORE: Mansoor Qadir, retired PMS Officer (BS-21) has been appointed as the Election Commissioner of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The appointment was made by the PCB Patron and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in accordance with Article 29 of the PCB Constitution 2014.

After assuming charge of his office, Mansoor Qadir called on Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi and apprised him of his responsibilities. Chairman PCB expressed that Mansoor Qadir would discharge his duties with commitment and integrity.

