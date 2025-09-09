Major success achieved in draining flood water in Gujrat

LAHORE: Under direct supervision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a major success has achieved in the drainage of flood water in Gujrat, as a large part of Gujrat city has been cleared of flood water.

The CM directed government officers and staff to remain in field till complete drainage of flood water from Gujrat. She noted that a crack in the protective dam of Madina Syedan is delaying drainage of flood water. She said that water collected in Madina Syedan is being diverted towards Halsi stream with the help of government machinery and local people.

She added that the relevant staff is trying to prevent more water from entering the city. She highlighted that efforts are underway to drain flood water and dry the city.

