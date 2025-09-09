KE says its system stable amid rains

KARACHI: As Karachi experienced the second day of the ongoing monsoon spell, K-Electric's (KE) network across generation, transmission, and distribution segments maintained its stability and robustness. Despite heavy to moderate rainfall in various parts of the city, power supply across Karachi largely continued uninterrupted.

At the peak of the rainfall, approximately 60 feeders out of a network of over 2,100 saw temporary outages, primarily as a precautionary measure to ensure customer safety and network integrity. Impacted feeders were swiftly restored as ground teams, working in close coordination with civic authorities, gave clearance.

Imran Rana, KE spokesperson, stated, "The stability of KE's distribution system, despite challenging conditions, is a testament to years of investment and preparation for Karachi's monsoon. We remain committed to ensuring reliable power supply while safeguarding our customers and communities through timely communication and coordinated response."

KE emphasises that public safety is its top priority during the monsoon season. Citizens are strongly advised to maintain a safe distance from electrical infrastructure, including poles, meters, service brackets, and broken or tangled cables and internet wires, particularly in waterlogged areas.

For electricity safety-related emergencies, citizens can call the 118 helpline. Updates on restoration timelines and service status are available through KE's official social media channels, WhatsApp self-service, and the KE Live app.

