BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
CPHL 96.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
DCL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.49%)
DGKC 237.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.11%)
FCCL 59.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.11%)
FFL 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
GCIL 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.92%)
HUBC 196.84 Increased By ▲ 10.77 (5.79%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.24%)
KOSM 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
MLCF 109.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
NBP 171.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.11%)
PAEL 57.09 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (7.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
POWER 19.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.79%)
PPL 190.51 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (2.02%)
PREMA 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.05%)
PRL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.77%)
PTC 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.56%)
SNGP 133.18 Increased By ▲ 11.69 (9.62%)
SSGC 42.56 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (4.34%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TREET 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
TRG 58.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.4%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 16,009 Increased By 193 (1.22%)
BR30 49,391 Increased By 1107.1 (2.29%)
KSE100 156,087 Increased By 1810.1 (1.17%)
KSE30 47,639 Increased By 576 (1.22%)
Sep 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-09

KE says its system stable amid rains

Recorder Report Published September 9, 2025 Updated September 9, 2025 07:18am

KARACHI: As Karachi experienced the second day of the ongoing monsoon spell, K-Electric's (KE) network across generation, transmission, and distribution segments maintained its stability and robustness. Despite heavy to moderate rainfall in various parts of the city, power supply across Karachi largely continued uninterrupted.

At the peak of the rainfall, approximately 60 feeders out of a network of over 2,100 saw temporary outages, primarily as a precautionary measure to ensure customer safety and network integrity. Impacted feeders were swiftly restored as ground teams, working in close coordination with civic authorities, gave clearance.

Imran Rana, KE spokesperson, stated, "The stability of KE's distribution system, despite challenging conditions, is a testament to years of investment and preparation for Karachi's monsoon. We remain committed to ensuring reliable power supply while safeguarding our customers and communities through timely communication and coordinated response."

KE emphasises that public safety is its top priority during the monsoon season. Citizens are strongly advised to maintain a safe distance from electrical infrastructure, including poles, meters, service brackets, and broken or tangled cables and internet wires, particularly in waterlogged areas.

For electricity safety-related emergencies, citizens can call the 118 helpline. Updates on restoration timelines and service status are available through KE's official social media channels, WhatsApp self-service, and the KE Live app.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KE rains power sector K-Electric monsoon spell rain in Karachi

Comments

200 characters

KE says its system stable amid rains

Farmers’ bodies demand Pakistan govt announce ‘revival package’

FY24 tax credits cost kitty Rs78.6bn

Oil rises on modest OPEC+ output hike decision, Russia supply woe

KE proposes amendments to IGCEP 2025-35

Development report launched: Current data signals expansion in economic activity: Ahsan

July-August home remittances up 7pc to USD6.35bn YoY

5G spectrum auction: Pakistan’s telecom operators and GSMA present array of demands

Tax Expenditure Report 2025: Major beneficiary sectors of tax relief listed

Two hydropower projects: World Bank official, Wapda chief discuss financial aspects

Mining, recycling of key minerals: USSM inks MoU with FWO

Read more stories