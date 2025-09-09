BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
HC-designate for Australia meets President

Recorder Report Published September 9, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Irfan Shaukat, Pakistan’s High Commissioner-designate to Australia, called on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday.

The President felicitated him on his new assignment and asked him to prioritise expanding trade, investment and economic cooperation with Australia, including by fostering business-to-business linkages and promoting Pakistani exports.

He emphasised that highlighting Pakistan’s investment potential and exploring partnerships in information technology, agriculture, minerals, and energy.

The President underscored the importance of facilitating the Pakistani community and students in Australia through efficient consular services and outreach, as well as strengthening people-to-people and educational linkages.

The President wished Shaukat success in his duties.

