Experts urge action on out-of-school children crisis

Published 09 Sep, 2025 05:43am

KARACHI: On the occasion of International Literacy Day, education experts emphasized that to address the issue of out-of-school children, the country must promote non-formal and informal modes of learning alongside the traditional education system.

This, they said, would enable children deprived of education and literacy to play an effective role in social and community development.

The experts expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized by the Directorate of Literacy and Non-Formal Education, School Education Department Sindh, at the Scouts Auditorium in Karachi. Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah attended the event as chief guest, while Secretary School Education Zahid Ali Abbasi, Managing Director Sindh Education Foundation Ghanhur Ali Laghari, Director Literacy and Non-Formal Education Abdul Jabbar Mari, representatives of UNICEF and JICA, as well as educationists, teachers, and members of civil society also participated.

The event began with the launch of the non-formal education curriculum in the Sindhi language. The curriculum, introduced earlier this year, has been designed for children up to the eighth grade. Speaking on the occasion Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that the purpose of education is not merely to teach but to prepare children as productive members of society. Failure to achieve this, he cautioned, would be worrisome for the future.

He added that education should be linked to collective interests such as coexistence and environmental protection.

The minister further noted that Sindh has already initiated work in non-formal and technical education alongside the conventional school system.

Currently, 500 non-formal education centers are operating under public-private partnerships, with plans to expand this number to 1,500.

Secretary School Education Zahid Ali Abbasi stated that the shortage of teachers in Sindh’s schools has been addressed, and with teachers now present even in remote areas, student enrollment has significantly increased. UNICEF Education Manager Abeir Maqbool highlighted the need to reform teaching methodologies to foster critical thinking among children. She added that the expansion of non-formal education initiatives could substantially reduce the number of out-of-school children in Sindh.

Dr Tasneem Anwar, Assistant Professor at the Aga Khan University Institute for Educational Development, stressed that the issue of out-of-school children cannot be solved by the traditional school system alone.

Instead, it requires joint efforts from legislation, the economy, society, parents, teachers, and the government. She emphasized that community participation and the use of digital tools can help bring more children into the fold of literacy.

Out of school children International Literacy Day

