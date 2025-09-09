BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
CPHL 96.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
DCL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.49%)
DGKC 237.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.11%)
FCCL 59.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.11%)
FFL 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
GCIL 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.92%)
HUBC 196.84 Increased By ▲ 10.77 (5.79%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.24%)
KOSM 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
MLCF 109.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
NBP 171.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.11%)
PAEL 57.09 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (7.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
POWER 19.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.79%)
PPL 190.51 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (2.02%)
PREMA 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.05%)
PRL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.77%)
PTC 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.56%)
SNGP 133.18 Increased By ▲ 11.69 (9.62%)
SSGC 42.56 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (4.34%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TREET 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
TRG 58.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.4%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 16,009 Increased By 193.1 (1.22%)
BR30 49,336 Increased By 1052 (2.18%)
KSE100 156,087 Increased By 1810.1 (1.17%)
KSE30 47,639 Increased By 576 (1.22%)
Sep 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-09

Gulf markets fall as rate cut optimism fades

Reuters Published 09 Sep, 2025 05:43am

DUBAI: Major Gulf stock markets gave up early gains to close down on Monday, as investor optimism over a US rate cut and higher oil prices gave way to concerns about excess crude supplies.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index fell 0.9 percent to its lowest level in nearly two years, pressured by broad-based sectoral losses.

Al Rajhi Bank, the world’s largest Islamic lender, and oil giant Saudi Aramco both fell 0.9 percent. Elsewhere, Theeb Rent a Car dropped more than 2 percent as its shares traded ex-dividend.

Dubai’s main share index also retreated 0.9 percent, with nearly all sectors closing in negative territory. Emirates NBD led the losses, falling almost 3 percent.

Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, better known as du, declined 3 percent after it launched a secondary share sale as one of its main investors, a Mubadala subsidiary, trims its holding. The transaction could generate about AED 3.39 billion (USD923 million), with du receiving no proceeds from the sale.

Abu Dhabi’s index edged down 0.7 percent.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank tumbled 7.5 percent - its steepest fall in more than three years - after the UAE’s third-largest bank by assets proposed a rights issue priced 30 percent below the last close, aiming to raise 6.1 billion dirhams (USD1.66 billion). Qatar stock index declined 0.6 percent, hit by a 0.7 percent fall in Qatar Islamic Bank.

Gulf markets Al Rajhi Bank Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index

Comments

200 characters

Gulf markets fall as rate cut optimism fades

Farmers’ bodies demand govt announce ‘revival package’

FY24 tax credits cost kitty Rs78.6bn

KE proposes amendments to IGCEP 2025-35

Development report launched: Current data signals expansion in economic activity: Ahsan

July-August home remittances up 7pc to USD6.35bn YoY

5G spectrum auction: Telecom operators and GSMA present array of demands

Tax Expenditure Report 2025: Major beneficiary sectors of tax relief listed

Two hydropower projects: World Bank official, Wapda chief discuss financial aspects

Mining, recycling of key minerals: USSM inks MoU with FWO

FPCCI urges Nepra to reconsider cost escalations by Wapda

Read more stories