BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
CPHL 96.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
DCL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.49%)
DGKC 237.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.11%)
FCCL 59.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.11%)
FFL 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
GCIL 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.92%)
HUBC 196.84 Increased By ▲ 10.77 (5.79%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.24%)
KOSM 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
MLCF 109.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
NBP 171.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.11%)
PAEL 57.09 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (7.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
POWER 19.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.79%)
PPL 190.51 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (2.02%)
PREMA 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.05%)
PRL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.77%)
PTC 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.56%)
SNGP 133.18 Increased By ▲ 11.69 (9.62%)
SSGC 42.56 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (4.34%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TREET 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
TRG 58.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.4%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 16,009 Increased By 193.1 (1.22%)
BR30 49,336 Increased By 1052 (2.18%)
KSE100 156,087 Increased By 1810.1 (1.17%)
KSE30 47,639 Increased By 576 (1.22%)
Sep 09, 2025

Thai stocks hover around 4-week highs

Reuters Published 09 Sep, 2025 05:43am

BENGALURU: Emerging Asian equities advanced on Monday after bleak US labour data strengthened the case for a Federal Reserve rate cut next week, and easing political tensions further lifted investor confidence for risk assets in Indonesia and Thailand.

Indonesia’s stocks advanced 0.7 percent, while Thai shares were headed for their highest close in nearly four weeks.

Benchmark indexes in Taiwan and Singapore scaled all-time highs, while South Korea’s KOSPI index reached a near four-week high.

An MSCI index of EM Asia stocks rose 0.7 percent, while a gauge of ASEAN shares advanced for the fourth consecutive session to scale a near two-week high.

Lower US interest rates drive investors toward emerging markets, where higher yields and stronger currencies improve sentiment and ease the burden of dollar-denominated debt.

Dismal US jobs data released last week sealed the case for a Fed rate cut on September 17, with the focus now on Thursday’s inflation report for cues about the scale of the easing.

Traders have fully priced in a quarter-point rate cut, with a 10 percent chance of a half-point cut, as per the CME FedWatch tool.

In Thailand, stocks traded 0.4 percent higher at 1,269.78 points, while the baht hit a more than four-year high, as the election of a political veteran as new prime minister capped off months of political uncertainty.

Foreign investors have bought 689 million baht ($21.61 million) worth of Thai stocks on a net basis in the first five sessions in September, as per LSEG data compiled by Reuters.

Thai stocks

