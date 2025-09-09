Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 313,644 Tons of cargo comprising 158,966 Tons of import cargo and 154,678 Tons of export cargo during last 42 hrs. ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 158,966 Tons comprised of 113,060 Tons of Containerized Cargo, 25,711 Tons of Bulk Cargo, and 20,195 Tons of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 154,678 Tons comprised of, 87,888 Tons of Containerized Cargo, 276 Tons of Bulk Cargo, and 66,514 Tons of Clinkers.

There are three ships currently berth namely Eleni T, Wan Hai 625, and Hyundai at Karachi Port Trust.

Seven ships namely Cosco Malaysia, Wladyslaw Orkan, One Majesty, Wan Hai 316, Ruico Sapphire, Eleni T, Yuan Xiang Fa Zhan, and Kiran Sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

Port Qasim

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, X-Press Kohima and MSC York-VII are left the port on today morning, while three more ships, Vinaship Unity, Ionic Kibou and Hai Tun Zou are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 144,872 tonnes, comprising 98,614 tonnes imports cargo and 46,258 export cargo carried in 3,143 Containers (422 TEUs Imports and 2,721 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours. The commodity-wise break-up of import and export cargo is highlighted as under:

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them seven ships, Eleni-T, African Arrow, Hellas Revenger, Sentosa-66, Sea Clipper, Alfios and Ogba scheduled to load/offload Container, Cement, Palm oil, Fertilizer, Mogas and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1, LCT, FAP, FOTCO, PQPET and PIBT respectively on September 8th, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025