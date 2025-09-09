BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
CPHL 96.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
DCL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.49%)
DGKC 237.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.11%)
FCCL 59.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.11%)
FFL 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
GCIL 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.92%)
HUBC 196.84 Increased By ▲ 10.77 (5.79%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.24%)
KOSM 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
MLCF 109.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
NBP 171.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.11%)
PAEL 57.09 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (7.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
POWER 19.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.79%)
PPL 190.51 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (2.02%)
PREMA 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.05%)
PRL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.77%)
PTC 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.56%)
SNGP 133.18 Increased By ▲ 11.69 (9.62%)
SSGC 42.56 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (4.34%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TREET 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
TRG 58.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.4%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 16,009 Increased By 193.1 (1.22%)
BR30 49,336 Increased By 1052 (2.18%)
KSE100 156,087 Increased By 1810.1 (1.17%)
KSE30 47,639 Increased By 576 (1.22%)
Sep 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-09

Oil gains after OPEC+ opts for modest output hike

Reuters Published 09 Sep, 2025 05:43am

HOUSTON: Oil prices rose on Monday, recovering some of last week’s losses, after producer group OPEC+ opted for a modest output hike and investors priced in the possibility of more sanctions on Russian crude.

OPEC+ flagged plans to further increase production from October but the amount was less than some analysts had anticipated. Reuters had reported earlier this month that members were considering another hike.

“The market had run ahead of itself in regard to this OPEC+ increase,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank. “Today we’re seeing a classic sell the rumour, buy the fact reaction.”

Brent crude climbed 57 cents, or 0.87 percent, to USD66.07 a barrel by 10:58 a.m. EDT (1458 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 46 cents, or 0.74 percent to USD62.33 a barrel.

Both benchmarks had risen more than USD1 earlier in Monday’s session. Prices fell more than 2 percent on Friday as a weak US jobs report dimmed the outlook for energy demand. They lost more than 3 percent last week.

OPEC+, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries plus Russia and other allies, agreed on Sunday to further raise oil production from October.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, cut the official selling price for the Arab Light crude it sells to Asia a day after OPEC+ producers agreed the output hike.

“Riyadh and its allies signaled a decisive pivot: defending market share now outweighs defending prices,” Rystad Energy chief economist Claudio Galimberti said in a note on Monday.

“By allowing supply back into a market moving toward surplus, OPEC+ is playing offense, not defense. Traders have been put on notice,” he added.

OPEC+ has been increasing production since April after years of cuts aimed at supporting the oil market. The latest decision comes despite a likely looming oil glut in the Northern Hemisphere winter months.

The eight members of OPEC+ will lift production from October by 137,000 barrels per day. That, however, is much lower than increases of about 555,000 bpd for September and August and 411,000 bpd in July and June.

OPEC+ OPEC Oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil gains after OPEC+ opts for modest output hike

Farmers’ bodies demand govt announce ‘revival package’

FY24 tax credits cost kitty Rs78.6bn

KE proposes amendments to IGCEP 2025-35

Development report launched: Current data signals expansion in economic activity: Ahsan

July-August home remittances up 7pc to USD6.35bn YoY

5G spectrum auction: Telecom operators and GSMA present array of demands

Tax Expenditure Report 2025: Major beneficiary sectors of tax relief listed

Two hydropower projects: World Bank official, Wapda chief discuss financial aspects

Mining, recycling of key minerals: USSM inks MoU with FWO

FPCCI urges Nepra to reconsider cost escalations by Wapda

Read more stories