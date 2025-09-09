BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
Markets Print 2025-09-09

Lahore Grain Market Rates

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Monday (September 08, 2025)...
Recorder Report Published 09 Sep, 2025 05:43am

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Monday (September 08, 2025)

======================================
Per 100 kg
======================================
Sugar                      17300-17400
Gur                        21000-24000
Shakar                     22000-25000
Ghee (16 kg)                 7900-8500
Almond (Kaghzi)            10000-42000
Almond (Simple)            12500-15000
Sogi                       40000-70000
Dry Date                   14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat)             30000-36000
Chilli (Pissi)             60000-70000
Turmeric                   16500-20000
Darchini (large)           26000-28000
Mong (Sabat)               33000-35000
Dal Mong (Chilka)          34000-36000
Dal Mong (Washed)          35000-38000
Dal Mash (Sabat)           31000-34000
Dal Mash (Chilka)          33000-38000
Dal Mash (Washed)          38000-43000
Dal Masoor (Local)         27000-30000
Dal Masoor (impor)         24000-31000
Masoor (salam-local)       32000-36000
Masoor (salam-import)      24000-25000
Gram White                 21000-36000
Gram Black                 24000-26000
Dal Chana (Thin)           25000-27000
Dal Chana (Thick)          28000-30000
White Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                    30000-31000
Red Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                    50000-55000
--------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
--------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old)        33000-34000
Basmati Super (new)        26000-30000
Kainat 1121                26000-36000
Rice Basmati (386)         20000-25000
Basmati broken             17000-26000
--------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
--------------------------------------
Tea (Black)                  1900-2200
Tea (Green)                  1400-1650
======================================

