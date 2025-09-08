BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
CPHL 96.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
DCL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.49%)
DGKC 237.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.11%)
FCCL 59.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.11%)
FFL 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
GCIL 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.92%)
HUBC 196.84 Increased By ▲ 10.77 (5.79%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.24%)
KOSM 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
MLCF 109.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
NBP 171.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.11%)
PAEL 57.09 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (7.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
POWER 19.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.79%)
PPL 190.51 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (2.02%)
PREMA 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.05%)
PRL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.77%)
PTC 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.56%)
SNGP 133.18 Increased By ▲ 11.69 (9.62%)
SSGC 42.56 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (4.34%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TREET 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
TRG 58.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.4%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 16,009 Increased By 193.1 (1.22%)
BR30 49,336 Increased By 1052 (2.18%)
KSE100 156,087 Increased By 1810.1 (1.17%)
KSE30 47,639 Increased By 576 (1.22%)
Sep 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Full court endorses regular review of Supreme Court Rules

  • CJP appreciates committee for constituting comprehensive draft of SC Rules, 2025
BR Web Desk Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 07:02pm
Supreme Court of Pakistan. Photo: AFP/File
Supreme Court of Pakistan. Photo: AFP/File

Supreme Court’s full court has agreed that the Supreme Court Rules should be reviewed and amended as required from time to time.

Following detailed deliberations on various provisions, the full court “unanimously agreed” that the Supreme Court Rules, 2025, are a “living document,” and “shall be subject to ongoing review and amendment as required from time to time”, the Supreme Court of Pakistan said in a press release.

The development took place during the 156th full court meeting of the SC presided by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi at the Supreme Court Building in Islamabad on Monday.

The meeting was attended by 19 other senior judges of the Supreme Court — Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Irfan Saadat Khan, Justice Naeem Akhter Afghan, Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan, Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, Justice Shahid Bilal, Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar, Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, Justice Salahuddin Panhwar, Justice Shakeel Ahmad, Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

CJ Afridi says rules, policies made to make court’s functioning fairer

At the outset, the chief justice commended the efforts of the committee constituted to review the Supreme Court Rules, 1980. He appreciated the committee’s work, “undertaken with input from judges and the legal fraternity, resulting in a comprehensive draft of the Supreme Court Rules, 2025”.

Chairman of the Committee Justice Shahid Waheed briefed the full court on the rules.

The full court, after considering various aspects and deliberating upon some of the critical provisions, unanimously decided to postpone the implementation of amendments to the extent of enhancement of court fees and securities for the time being.

“The committee shall consider the suggestions from judges, the bar representatives or other stakeholders in this regard for placement before the full court for decision in light of the committee’s recommendations,” it added.

The chief justice termed this development a significant milestone, reflecting the judiciary’s commitment to strengthening institutional frameworks and ensuring that the Supreme Court Rules remain dynamic, responsive, and in line with contemporary needs.

Meanwhile, in a letter addressed to CJ Afridi, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Ayesha Malik, and Justice Athar Minallah have expressed dissatisfaction about the process for the review and approval of Supreme Court Rules 2025, as reported by local media.

The four senior puisne termed the today’s full court meeting a “stamp of approval” for the rules. They claimed that the rules were already decided and unilaterally approved.

Supreme Court of Pakistan Supreme Court Rules Chief Justice Yahya Afridi Full court of Supreme Court the Supreme Court Rules, 2025 Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi Chief JusticeYahya Afridi Supreme Court Building

Comments

200 characters

Full court endorses regular review of Supreme Court Rules

Historic high: KSE-100 settles above 156,000 level

CJ Afridi says rules, policies made to make court’s functioning fairer

Pakistan receives $3.1bn in remittances in August 2025

Karachi rains may continue till Wednesday, PMD warns after morning showers

Pakistani rupee secures 22nd successive gain against US dollar

Pakistan gets offers in 100,000 metric tons white sugar tender, traders say

Floods 2025: Pakistan faces $1.4bn economic loss, agriculture hit hardest

Omar Khalid becomes first Pakistani golfer to win title on American soil

Thatta Cement approves Rs5.5bn Sukuk to fund expansion plans

Read more stories