SpaceX acquires spectrum licenses from EchoStar for $17bn

AFP Published 08 Sep, 2025 06:50pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW YORK: Elon Musk’s SpaceX has bought $17 billion worth of spectrum licenses from US operator EchoStar, as part of its plan to strengthen Starlink network operations, the two companies announced in a statement Monday.

The deal will enable EchoStar’s Boost Mobile subscribers to access SpaceX’s Starlink direct-to-cell service, the statement said, without the need for an additional dedicated terminal.

SpaceX launched its first direct-to-cell satellites in early 2024.

In addition to text messages and alerts, customers of the Starlink “direct-to-cell” network now have access to applications, social networks, and messaging platforms in remote areas, SpaceX says on its web site.

To offer these services, the company has partnered with ten operators, present in North and South America, Australia, Japan, as well as Switzerland and Ukraine.

SpaceX’s Starship spins out of control after flying past points of previous failures

“More than 50 percent of the world’s land mass remains uncovered by terrestrial services,” SpaceX says on its web site.

“To that end, as we develop and deploy the next generation Direct to Cell constellation, we remain committed to working with mobile network operators globally to continue delivering ubiquitous coverage to as many customers as possible.”

In pre-market electronic trading on the New York Stock Exchange, around 1200 GMT, EchoStar shares rose 22 percent to $82.

Comments

